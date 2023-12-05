Stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday after a five-week winning streak as investors continued to adjust their expectations on the path of interest rates.

GitLab stock rose 13% after the software-development group posted its first profit on adjusted operating metrics. The company late Monday reported third-quarter results ahead of analysts’ expectations, saying its artificial-intelligence capabilities are making software engineers more productive.

The decline of 8.3% came after Charter Communications’ chief financial officer said it could see negative broadband net additions in the fourth quarter, according to multiple media reports. Other cable company stocks declined, with Comcast down 3.4%, Walt Disney down 1.8%, and Liberty Broadband down 8.1%.

Albemarle fell 6% to $112.76. Piper Sandler downgraded the lithium mining giant to Sell from Hold and lowered their price target to $128 from $140.

Signet Jewelers rose 5.3% after it beat earnings expectations as cost-saving measures took effect.

Nokia shares fell 4.9% after AT&T said it would team up with rival Ericsson to begin commercial-scale deployment of open radio access networks (Open RAN) across the US. Nokia said revenue in its mobile networks division is expected to decline over the next two to three years. AT&T accounts for 5% to 8% of net sales in that business so far this year. Ericsson shares gained 4.9%.

JM Smucker rose 4% after the jam and jelly maker reported better-than-expected earnings in its adjusted fiscal second quarter.

CVS Health

The stock rose 4% after the retail pharmacy provided better-than-expected revenue guidance for fiscal 2024 and announced plans to improve its pharmacy business.

PayPal Holdings fell 3.9% to $57.55 after BMO Capital Markets analyst Rufus Hohn assumed coverage of the payments company at Market Perform with a price target of $65. The block fell 1.2% to $64.24 after the same analyst deemed coverage at outperform with a price target of $84.

NIO’s U.S. depositary receipts rose 2.9% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued downbeat guidance amid a price war in the Chinese electric-vehicle industry.

Tesla

was up 1.2%. Data from China and the recent release of its Cybertruck could help lift shares of the EV giant.

