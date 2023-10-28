Tesla opens shareholder lottery for Cybertruck delivery event tickets

Tesla is holding a lottery for tickets to its upcoming Cybertruck delivery event at its Texas Gigafactory in Austin on November 30.

The Cybertruck is about to be released, and we’ve been seeing more and more of it in recent months. It was originally scheduled to be delivered by the end of the third quarter, but that deadline came and went in early October.

But then Tesla announced during its Q3 results that the Cybertruck delivery event would take place on November 30. And now a lottery is being held for tickets to attend – but it is only open to shareholders.

Tesla opened its Cybertruck delivery event website today, and with it, a link to enter a lottery for tickets. There is very little content there in terms of specifics, mainly just a location for the event and guidelines on how to enter a lottery for tickets.

Tesla says there is a limited capacity for shareholder attendance at the event (though it did not say how many), which will be held at its Gigafactory at 1 Tesla Road, southeast of Austin, Texas. Tesla says it’s holding this drawing “to maximize fairness” in selecting attendees — though we imagine, like other Tesla events, there will be plenty of VIPs and others who could be selected through other means. Is invited (for example, through referral credit, although that redemption is no longer active).

To enter the drawing, you must be an active shareholder by September 30, the end of the third quarter. Entries are open until Friday, November 3 at 11:59pm Central Time.

To verify your shareholder status, you will need to log in to your Tesla account. From there, you can automatically verify with Say, a website that Tesla uses to take shareholder questions for its quarterly conference calls, or you can go through “manual verification.” To do the latter, you will need to submit a statement from your brokerage which will be manually verified by Tesla. The statement must include your full name, number of shares held and the statement date of September 30, 2023. Other information such as account number, address and other holdings may be modified.

If you want a chance to win a ticket, visit Tesla’s website to verify your stock ownership and enter the lottery.

Source: electrek.co