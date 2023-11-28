Tesla on two wheels? India’s Ola Electric feels the pressure of success

By Riddhima Talwani, Rishika Sadam, Aditi Shah and M. Sriram

THANE/HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s answer to Elon Musk, Bhavish Aggarwal is racing to roll out millions of electric scooters and lead his country toward a cleaner future. However, some of its mechanics don’t hold up.

Aggarwal’s Ola Electric, which he compares to Tesla in the West, is headed for a stock-market listing after going from zero to sales of 338,000 e-scooters in about two years. The tech entrepreneur has vowed to eliminate internal combustion engines (ICE) from India, where two-wheelers rule the roads.

We will “end the ICE era,” the 38-year-old told Reuters ahead of the launch of new Ola e-scooters starting at around $1,000 on August 15, Indian Independence Day. He said the company, already valued at $5.4 billion, would quadruple its annual production capacity to 2 million e-scooters by the start of the new year.

Still, there are some potholes in Ola’s high speed.

Reuters visited 35 centers in 10 states between July and October, as well as interviews with 36 Ola service employees, part of the company’s nationwide network of more than 400 service centers that maintain and repair its EVs. are showing signs of stress after an increase in sales. And 40 customers.

Employees at more than half of those centres, primarily located in the large metropolitan areas of Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, said they have significant backlog, demand exceeding their workforce or supply of spare parts, and waits for repairs. The time ranges from three days. Two weeks.

At an Ola workshop in Thane, the largest of 14 centers in the Mumbai region, more than 100 e-scooters were waiting for repair in what appeared to be a clean space outside, with many parked in muddy, dusty areas. They were collecting and were littered with bird droppings.

Thane service manager, Devendra Ghuge, told Reuters in late October that the number of cases handled by the center had increased from 200-300 to about 1,000 per month over the past four months, with waiting times rising to two weeks.

In January, Ola founder and CEO Agarwal had promised that customers would be able to bring their vehicles to a hub and get same-day service in most cases.

In an August interview, he said customers were “voting with their wallets every month” by buying Ola EVs. But he acknowledged service capacity issues and said Ola is “aggressively” expanding its service network by adding 100 new centers and hiring more technicians.

“We have the largest number of products in the market… and the necessary scale-up in our service network,” he said.

An Ola spokesperson said Reuters reporting did not accurately reflect the scale and quality of the company’s strong and growing service operations.

Ravi Bhatia of auto consulting firm JATO Dynamics said a good service network is important in India, the world’s largest two-wheeler market. He said Indians new to technology-packed EVs may be more sensitive to bumps and jolts than many conventional scooters and motorbikes.

India can indeed face tough driving conditions, and two-wheelers are used by millions of people to navigate roads that are often congested and full of potholes.

Bhatia said Ola “needs to build the infrastructure for the service accordingly, otherwise word of mouth will come back to haunt them.”

‘Tesla for the West, Ola for comfort’

Aggarwal often declares, “Tesla is for the West, Ola is for the rest”, and he is a man in a hurry.

He says all new scooters and motorbikes sold in India could be electric by the end of 2025, well ahead of the government’s target of 70% new two-wheeler sales by 2030.

Two years after the launch of Ola’s first e-scooter, the startup has established itself as the leader in India’s two-wheeler EV market with nearly a third of its sales by volume. It has attracted major investors including Japan’s SoftBank and Singapore’s Temasek and is preparing for a $700 million Indian IPO.

Industry data shows e-scooter sales almost tripled to more than 700,000 units by March this year compared to last year, thanks to Ola and rivals like Hero Electric and TVS Motor.

Yet those sales were still a fraction of the 5.2 million new scooters and 10.2 million motorbikes sold in India, where EV adoption lags countries like the US and China, and charging infrastructure is in its infancy.

How to ride an e-scooter

Ghuge, manager of Ola’s Thane workshop, said service issues included battery drainage, software glitches and damaged wires. He attributed the increase in service largely to the fact that Indians are not experienced in driving e-scooters on the country’s often poorly maintained roads, adding that many vehicles were damaged due to skidding on roads during the monsoon season. .

“Electric vehicles are new to people so they don’t know how to operate the vehicle to maximize optimal output,” he said.

Customer Khubib Koradia, 25, said it took three weeks for the Thane center to fix software-related problems after his EV broke down in September. “The workshop looked like a scooter graveyard,” he said, referring to the hundreds of vehicles parked outside.

At the Ola center in Kochi city, service manager Ronald Radhakrishnan told Reuters in August that its 17 staff were “unable to handle the repair demand”. Dozens of vehicles were parked outside the workshop, some even in an area that was being used to park scooters across the road.

‘Went through the roof’

Some customers find it difficult to book a repair slot.

Coradia shared a video with Reuters showing an attempt to book a slot on October 31 due to the e-scooter overheating problem. Seven of the eight service centers closest to him in Mumbai rejected his request for repair with the same message: “All slots at this location are full for the next few days.”

According to a review of social media posts, hundreds of other Ola customers have also complained online about the time taken for repairs or difficulties in finding servicing slots.

Although Agarwal is bullish about his business, he said his sales “suddenly” took off during India’s festive season last month, with one e-scooter being sold every 10 seconds.

During his Reuters interview, he dismissed the online outrage over service issues as “mud-slinging” by rivals, without elaborating. “Not everything you hear and see is necessarily true,” he said.

(Reporting by Riddhima Talwani, Aditi Shah, Rishika Sadam and M. Sriram; Arpan Chaturvedi, Anushree Fadnavis in New Delhi, Dhvani Pandya and Francis Maserehnas in Mumbai, Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai, Varun Vyas and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Jathindra Dash in Bhubaneswar, Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad, Jose Devasia in Kochi and Faiyaz Bukhari in Srinagar; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Praveen Char)

