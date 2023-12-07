Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains strong despite investor trouble – TipRanks.com

It hasn’t been a good few days for electric vehicle stock Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA, In fact, it is close to doomsday. But investors are hanging in there, as shares are up in Thursday afternoon trading.

The latest blow comes from India, where the two largest domestic car companies—Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra—are working diligently to prevent Tesla from falling out of the scope of import taxes. Both want import taxes to be kept at their current levels, at least, to ensure that domestic producers and their investors get some protection from upstart electric vehicle makers. Meanwhile, the Indian government is looking for Tesla to set up manufacturing plants to significantly reduce import taxes.

Things just got worse for Tesla

Things became worse for Tesla as the Danes joined the Swedish attacks. Indeed, 3F joined with the transport union IF Metalli, leading to more strikes and more recession in Europe. Many other unions joined in in sympathy, including dockworkers, electricians and even elements of the Post Office. Tesla immediately countered with lawsuits targeting the Swedish Transportation Agency and the post office, but that only went so far. Then, finally, car rental company Sixt announced it was retiring its entire fleet of Tesla vehicles, due to its rising repair costs and declining residual values. Tesla’s price cuts have made it easier to buy a new Tesla, but have also hurt the value of existing Teslas.

What is fair value for Tesla stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have assigned a Hold consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 14 buys, 13 holds, and six sells assigned over the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Following a 39.11% rise in its share price over the past year, the average TSLA price target of $245.89 per share suggests a 2.12% upside potential.

