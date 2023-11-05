Tesla Model 3 Highlander Coming to America: The Best One-Minute Review

Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ with new Tesla badging on the liftgate. Credit: Tesla

An update to Tesla’s cheapest vehicle, the Model 3, is coming to the US.

The exact time of launch in the US is unknown. But the Highlander is already available in major markets around the world, including the UK, Germany, Australia and China. America also cannot lag behind. (It has already been observed in California.)

Working in the Model 3’s favor is the price. At less than $39,000, it is Tesla’s least expensive vehicle and will cost about $9,000 less than the average transaction price of a new vehicle through September 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book.

“Tesla’s price cuts have hit the market, sending electric vehicle (EV) prices down more than 22% year over year, from $65,295 to $50,683,” Kelley Blue Book said.

KBB said Tesla transaction prices are 24.7% lower than in September 2022.

“Tesla Model 3 prices have fallen more than 26% year over year to $41,484, which is well below the average luxury car price. According to KBB, Tesla’s average transaction prices are now lower than Acura, Lexus, Infiniti and Volvo.

As with the Highlander, the Model 3 has been modified rather than overhauled. Some changes are less subtle than others.

The Singapore-based review (below) on X/Twitter is refreshing. Short and sweet (which can’t be said about most YouTube reviews).

Other upgrades that the reviewer could not include in the review include acoustic glass and improved hood aerodynamics for a quieter ride.

Another important item that is not covered is range. Motor Trend says the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Standard Range may get a worse rating than the 2023 Model 3, while the Long Range may get a higher rating than the 2023 Model 3.