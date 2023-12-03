Tesla Model 3 Highland Test Driven: Finally the Killer Update?

The Tesla Model 3 is the car that led the EV revolution. The Model S and But the Model 3 opened up the mainstream car market like never before. However, the Model Y has since been taken over by the Model 3, which has only had a minor 2021 refresh since its 2017 launch. Now we have the highly anticipated Highland update. It’s a huge change, but is it enough to put the Model 3 back in the spotlight? I put the new car through its paces.

Tesla Model 3 Highlander: Attractive looks, interior upgrades

The most obvious change with the Highlander is the simplification of the front end. The narrow headlights and sharp snout modernize the front and keep the car from looking like a frog. The headlights have been matrix LEDs for a few years, but Tesla still hasn’t implemented the same technology as Volkswagen that dips only the portion of the beam that would blind oncoming traffic. It’s now legal in the United States, so it’s surprising Tesla hasn’t launched its own version.

The Highlander is the biggest update to the Tesla Model 3 since its launch. andrej tradesman

The rear lighting cluster has also been redesigned, although not as pronounced as the new front. Where the lights used to be split between the tailgate and the rear, they now reside entirely on the tailgate, so pick it up as you go. However, it forms a sharp corner around head height, where previously the edge was slightly higher. However, the new rear has improved appearance. The default 18-inch wheels have been redesigned, with covers you’ll be less interested in removing. There are also two new colors – Ultra Red and Stealth Grey. The red color of the car I borrowed is particularly attractive. However, the new colors will vary with production location. Currently, UK cars are made in China. When Highland begins supplies from these factories, various paint options will be available from Germany and the US.

Interior improvements are mostly subtle, except for the light strip that wraps around the top of the dashboard and the doors. Its color can be easily changed through the menu. The seats are the same with the same choice of standard black or premium white options. However, the accompanying trim has now lost the questionable dashboard wood veneer in both versions. The materials are still not BMW or Mercedes-like, but it’s a comfortable and modern interior – if you like minimalism. With the air conditioning controlled entirely through the infotainment screen, for example, there are no obvious vents or manual controls to clutter the dashboard.

Highland is cleaner and more minimalist than ever before. andrej tradesman

However, the most noticeable change once you start driving is how Tesla has continued its pursuit of minimalism with the addition of removing dashboard instrumentation. Like the new Model S plaid, the Tesla Model 3 Highlander lacks steering wheel stalls. But I’ll get to that a little later. You don’t get the yoke option (for now), and the steering wheel is basically the same as the plaid non-yoke, but with a slightly different button layout.

The rear 8-inch screen provides plenty of functionality for rear seat passengers. which e.v.

Another more welcome addition on the back is the 8-inch LCD panel, another idea borrowed from the new Model S. It brings a lot of cool functions to the rear seat passengers. For starters, they now have control over their air conditioning. They can also turn their own heated seats on and off. There’s even an option to slide the front passenger seat forward to have more room for the seat behind it. What’s fun is that the rear passengers have their own access to the infotainment, allowing them to control music and radio playback. They can also stream video from Netflix, Disney+, Twitch, and YouTube, though that might be a recipe for motion sickness with the screen at knee level.

The Model 3 has plenty of rear luggage space, but unfortunately it’s not a hatchback. andrej tradesman

Apart from the redesigned rear, rear luggage space remains the same. The Model 3 still isn’t a hatchback – Tesla saved that for the Model Y. This reduces the usefulness of the huge cargo space available in the Model 3, which measures 594 liters (more than any family hatchback), including the large compartment under the floor. And also 88 liters in the frunk. Drop the rear seats and you get 1,140 litres. Estate cars/station wagons have fallen out of fashion in favor of SUVs, but a version of the Model 3 in this format would be very interesting, although unlikely.

Tesla Model 3 Highland: Driving and range

So far, only rear-wheel drive and long range versions of the Highland Model 3 have been released. In general the driving experience is no different from other Model 3 Long Range versions I’ve driven. The long-range car has 394hp, and can accelerate to 60mph in 4.2 seconds. Presumably, Acceleration Boost will be an option, shaving 0.5 seconds off this time, but I have yet to receive confirmation from Tesla about its availability. The RWD car has 257 hp and can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which is still fast but in line with faster internal combustion vehicles.

The long-range car Model 3 delivers its performance without the urgency of performance. When you press the accelerator pedal, there is a slight delay in throttle response before the immense torque arrives. It may be better if you’re hauling your family around, but for driving thrills the performance is still supreme. There’s no official word yet on the Highland-based Tesla Model 3 Performance, though rumors abound, with some even claiming it could be tri-motor.

The overall size of the Model 3 remains unchanged. andrej tradesman

Long range still handles well and has plenty of engagement. It’s equally at home, in the city, on a fast country road, or on the highway. The car I drove had original 18-inch wheels, giving it a much better ride quality than the 2020 Model 3 Performance I normally drive. There was little need to slalom around every bump on London’s terrible road surfaces. However, the original Long Range on 18-inch wheels was also more forgiving.

The biggest drivetrain news is the increase in range. The long-range car now offers a range of 421 miles WLTP on 18-inch wheels or 390 miles with a 19-inch upgrade. The RWD car claims a range of 344 miles with 18-inch rims and 318 miles with 19-inch rims. Keep in mind that the basic version of the RWD car only offered 254 miles, while the Long Range was rated for 348 miles. During my long range testing, I managed 3.3 miles per kWh, which is a far cry from the WLTP-rated 5 miles per kWh. But that was in the cold season and was mostly about town. This still equates to over 270 miles, and on the motorway you’ll probably get over 300 miles, possibly much more.

With 250kW DC charging on Long Range and 170kW available on the RWD version, any car will fill up fast on a Tesla Supercharger V3 or V4 installation. You’ll have plenty of time for a drink and snack before dropping back to 80%, providing at least 220 miles of range on the Long Range Model 3. This will make it an even better distance champion, able to eliminate miles. With ease and comfort.

Tesla Model 3 Highlander: Technology upgrades too far?

Finally, it’s time to address the many elephants in the room with Hyland. First, there is the lack of a steering wheel stalk. This means that you will need to use buttons to trigger the indicators. Having now driven both the plaid and the highland with this “upgrade”, I can confirm that you get used to it. But there will still be times when you need to look away from the road to make sure you’re pressing the right button, for example when turning the wheel to signal that you’re about to leave a roundabout at the next exit.

Buttons are also required to flash the headlights and turn on the windscreen wipers. However, these also replace the function of the left-hand dial on the steering wheel, which operates media by default. If you press the Light button, this dial will change the headlight setting. If you press the wiper button, you can change their speed with the dial. It’s not a bad system, but none of it is as intuitive as traditional stalking.

The front is the biggest visual change in the Highland Model 3. andrej tradesman

A stalk for selecting the drive is also missing. Again, like the new Tesla Model S, you now perform this function with a touch slider on the edge of the LCD panel. You have buttons up for forward, down for reverse, up for park, and down for neutral. Again, not a terrible system, but not as intuitive as Stalk either. Without the latter, you now have to press the right-hand wheel to engage autopilot, with voice controls moved to their own separate steering wheel button.

Speaking of Autopilot and other safety-related functions, we get to the next particularly big elephant in the room – reliance on cameras. If you look closely at the pictures of the Highlander you’ll notice a sleek finish devoid of the small disc attached to the ultrasonic sensor. This is because there is nothing in this car. There is no radar either. Highland should get a new high-resolution radar, but so far it relies entirely on cameras for everything. There have been several complaints about the Tesla Vision on the 2021 Model 3 update. While testing the Highlander I had no problems with autopilot or accurate estimation of parking distance, but many owners encountered the previous version which relied entirely on cameras.

Highland was the first recipient of hardware version 4, with much higher resolution cameras, 12 instead of the later 9, faster computing hardware, and HD radar. But there was no indication that the car I drove had these upgrades, although camera views clearly showed. It had full self-driving, but it doesn’t yet include Autopark, Summon, or Smart Summon, as Tesla hasn’t made them work with cameras yet.

Despite some technical flaws, the Model 3 is once again the electric sedan to beat. andrej tradesman

These are reasons not to buy this car with advanced autopilot or full self-driving. But these are not reasons at all for not buying this car. In the UK, the RWD version is priced at £39,990 ($50,800) and in Europe at €42,990. The Long Range is £49,990 ($63,500) in the UK and €51,990 in Europe. No US price has been announced yet, but you can bet it’ll be cheap. Either way, it’s still a competitively priced car compared to EVs with similar capabilities.

For some people, the lack of steering wheel stocks will bother them. Previous Tesla owners may also feel that there has been a step back in technology due to the reliance on cameras. But it’s still an incredibly practical car, with ample space for passengers and cargo. It has great driving dynamics, incredible range and the Tesla Supercharger network to enhance its long-range capabilities. The Highland update puts the Model 3 back on the map, at least until Tesla brings a similar upgrade to the Model Y.