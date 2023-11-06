Tesla may soon make a more affordable EV

Electric vehicles are still an emerging market and price is still one of the major factors hindering widespread adoption. But Tesla may have plans to make a far more affordable EV.

According to a Reuters report, the US-based automaker is planning to produce a 25,000 euro electric vehicle at its factory near Berlin. This price would put it at just under $27,000, which is well below the current average rate.

As the report shows, the average cost of an EV in Europe stood at around 65,000 euros in the first half of the year. It’s not much better in the U.S. Cox Automotive data earlier this year showed Americans paying about $53,000 for a new EV through August 2023. Of course, it is symbolic of not just EVs, but the entire automotive industry. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of new vehicles has declined this year, but is still around $48,000.

The relatively low-cost Tesla is a big face for the company and its CEO Elon Musk. As Reuters notes, Musk said last year that Tesla is not currently working on a $25,000 model as he mentioned in 2020.

Tesla’s investment in giga casting could lead to a change of heart. The company is designing large-scale presses to make large parts of the underbody of its vehicles. The technology has the potential to substantially reduce the number of individual parts required to assemble a vehicle, and as a result reduce the time and costs associated with production. All this should theoretically result in lower prices for consumers.

Tesla has a stated goal of selling 20 million vehicles by 2030. The company said it plans to sell about 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, so it still has a long way to go if it wants to meet that ambitious objective. Adoption of around $25,000 EV will go a long way in helping Tesla cross the 20 million vehicle mark.

Source: finance.yahoo.com