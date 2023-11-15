Tesla makes U-turn on controversial rule for Cybertruck resellers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk driving the Cybertruck. Tesla

Tesla has removed a clause in its purchase agreement that said it could sue Cybertruck owners for at least $50,000 if they tried to sell it within a year of purchase without receiving a written agreement from the company. Can.

The clause threatening action against resellers of the Cybertruck, which launches on November 30, was added to the agreement last week and was viewable online.

It even said that resellers could be prevented from purchasing Tesla vehicles in the future.

But after reconsideration, the automaker has removed the controversial clause from its purchase agreement, giving Cybertruck owners complete freedom in what to do with their electric pickup after taking ownership.

Electrek, which first reported on the section’s removal, points out that it seemed like an odd rule to implement at first. Such a clause sometimes appears with rare or expensive motors, and automakers such as Ferrari, Ford, and Porsche are known to occasionally use them. The Cybertruck isn’t expected to enter mass production until 2025, so it’s possible that Tesla wanted to discourage scalpers and sell the initial trickle of Cybertrucks to actual customers, rather than immediately selling them on the used market. Wanted to see at heavily inflated price. But whatever the reason, it appears the automaker has changed its mind on the issue.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019 and the electric pickup will first be introduced to customers at a special event on Thursday, November 30. The new owner may want to take a look at the final purchase agreement to confirm its terms on resale – not many of them will be thinking of putting it on the market immediately.

Reports in July claimed that Tesla had received approximately 1.9 million orders for the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck, with each customer being asked to put down a $100 deposit. That same month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said demand for the Cybertruck was “so high you can’t even see the hook.”

