Tesla lags behind Ford and GM in terms of revenue per employee

by Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – As Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly considering layoffs, the U.S. automaker’s latest financial report shows that the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker is down in the amount of revenue generated for each of its employees. Is behind.

Tesla reported revenue of nearly $97 billion last year, which equates to a little less than $690,000 for each of its more than 140,000 employees.

By comparison, General Motors will generate more than $1 million in revenue for each of its 163,000 employees in 2023, and Ford Motor will generate revenues of $937,000 for each of its 173,000 employees.

Investors became concerned about soft EV demand and increasing competition after Tesla in January warned of “significantly lower” sales growth this year.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that with Tesla focusing on costs, the company has asked managers if each of their employees’ positions were critical, sparking fears of layoffs.

Tesla’s stock rose more than 1% on Thursday, but the company has lost more than $180 billion in market capitalization so far in 2024. Tesla is now valued at $603 billion, slightly ahead of chipmaker Broadcom at $601 billion.

Tesla’s gross margin — once the envy of other automakers — fell to its lowest since 2019 in the December quarter. In the same quarter, its revenue rose 3% to $25.17 billion, its slowest growth rate in more than three years.

While Tesla’s revenue per employee lagged behind GM and Ford last year, it improved in 2022, when it was $637,000. According to recent filings, Tesla plans to increase its global workforce by about 10% in 2023.

Wall Street’s tech-related giants have laid off hundreds of thousands of workers over the past two years, and have also lost some of the jobs they added during the coronavirus pandemic. In many cases they have continued to increase their sales.

Last week, the meta platform reported a 25% increase in December-quarter revenue, as well as an 8% cut in costs and expenses after eliminating more than 21,000 jobs through the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, Editing by David Ljunggren)

Source: finance.yahoo.com