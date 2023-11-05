Tesla issues significant upgrade to models via software update: ‘It’s an impressive improvement’

Tesla is counting on its software capabilities to become a major sales driver for the company in the coming years.

In a conference call in 2023, company CEO Elon Musk expressed his belief that Tesla could sell cars at zero profit and then make money through future software updates.

According to Fortune, Musk said, “We’re the only people who are making cars that technically we can sell at zero profit now, and then really get tremendous economics in the future through autonomy. ” “I’m not sure how many of you will appreciate the depth of what I’ve just said, but it is extremely important.”

Tesla has spent much of the year lowering the ticket price of its vehicles, even lowering prices in early October in response to a slight decline in sales during the third quarter.

And it has demonstrated the potential of its “over-the-air” updates with notable improvements in camera quality.

Improved camera quality is now being released via over-the-air update! https://t.co/zmybZ9P2c5 – Tesla (@Tesla) 6 October 2023

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla enthusiast EFIEBER (@EFIEBER_ANDRE, Has shown A side-by-side image of camera quality pre-update and post-update improvements.

Image clarity is significantly improved in all three instances, presumably from the rear and side cameras.

He called the update a “game changer,” and people commenting on Electrek’s website apparently felt the same way.

“That’s an impressive improvement!” One user said. “And it shows how much ‘camera quality’ these days is in the software rather than the sensor.”

“I love this update,” said another. “When my cameras come out they look a lot better now.”

Electrek notes that this software update follows a new safety feature that automatically activates and dims the hazard lights if the vehicle is involved in a crash.

Meanwhile, the outlet also noted that the latest camera update will be available to customers with not only HW4, but also HW3 self-driving hardware systems.

Tesla’s vehicle improvements are another selling point for customers looking for a car that produces zero tailpipe pollution.

