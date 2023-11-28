Tesla is going to debut a great electric pickup

On November 22, just before Thanksgiving, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made a post on his X platform, revealing that the Cybertruck is coming to stores in North America. After several delays, Tesla is finally going to enter the pickup truck segment, and will unveil the stainless steel design on November 30. Additionally, Tesla will host an extraordinary event to honor the occasion and it will be livestreamed on its website.

Tesla always enters

Although challenging to produce, Tesla chose stainless steel for its pickup debut. Although difficult to manipulate, stainless steel does not require painting while resisting dents, which is quite beneficial for the vehicle’s exterior. If Tesla EVs are anything, they are distinctive.

Cybertruck needs some excitement

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first new passenger model in more than three years. But even Musk admitted during an October earnings call that the EV king has dug his own grave with this vehicle, as it will be challenging to increase factory output and make money from it. Musk said Tesla hopes to build 25,000 Cybertrucks per year, but the ramp up will slow until 2025. Overall, this is an important launch for Tesla as the Cybertruck not only marks its mark in the year of the electric pickup but it is also a chance to turn things around as it faces intense competition and a sales slowdown.

Meanwhile, even legacy automakers are struggling on the EV front

When it comes to pickups, Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is arguably the king, with its F-150 being America’s best-selling vehicle. But even the electric version of this bestselling model could not save Ford. With costs rising due to the recent UAW strike, Ford has just announced it will scale back its $3.5 billion Michigan battery plant investment plan due to disappointing EV demand. Ford previously announced it would cut or delay $12 billion from its EV strategy.

Toyota may be late to the EV party, but it’s on its way to a win

On the other hand, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) recently unveiled its EV battery roadmap. Since new CEO, Koji Sato, was handed the reins, Toyota has made significant changes to its EV tune. With a dramatic expansion in offerings and a commitment to developing innovative battery technology, Toyota is aiming to sell 3.5 million EVs per year by the end of the decade. Toyota also plans to introduce fast-charging, affordable and space-efficient solid-state batteries in 2027.

Meanwhile, new players keep coming…

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new EV era are the developments that promise to redefine transportation. For example, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) revealed last week that its revolutionary portable battery system has entered the testing phase. Today, it said COR battery systems will be designed, developed and assembled in Canada from both domestic and international parts as it has entered into a strategic partnership with a leading Canadian manufacturer specializing in electronic boards. With the upcoming alpha release, COR has taken an important step towards its official market launch. WorkSport designed the COR battery system to be used both within and independently of pickup truck beds, giving users the ability to power remote locations and extend the range of their electric pickups. In addition to this groundbreaking battery solution, Worksport is also developing SOLIS, a solar-powered tonneau cover. Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF) will get a customized version of both of these products as WorkSport revealed last year that it has entered into a formal agreement with Hyundai America Technical Center. Under the agreement, Worksport will build prototypes of SOLIS and a customized version of COR to fit the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

If there’s one thing Tesla is known for, it’s disruption. With the Cybertruck, it promises to redefine electric pickups and pickups in general. It appears that, Tesla promises to end 2023 on a high note with its extraordinary entry into the electric pickup market.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

This article Tesla is about to debut a killer electric pickup originally appeared on Benzinga.com

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com