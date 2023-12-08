Tesla is fighting with unions in Sweden. Know what it is here.

Just weeks after mechanics working for Tesla in Sweden walked off their jobs in late October, members of other unions across the country and in Denmark and Norway joined with the mechanics in sympathy by refusing to provide services to Tesla vehicles. The manufacturer has been pressured to sign a collective agreement. With his Swedish employees.

The strike by 120 mechanics represented by trade union IF Metall in Sweden was the first labor action against Tesla, the US maker of electric vehicles founded 20 years ago and run by Elon Musk. The strike has spread beyond Sweden after dockworkers in Denmark said they would stop unloading Tesla vehicles at ports across the country.

Tesla doesn’t make cars in Sweden, and the country is a relatively small market for the automaker. Not all mechanics at its seven service centers are participating in the strike. But widespread support from unions including dockworkers, electrical and postal workers has put pressure on the automaker to take legal action to force the delivery of the license plates. Provisional rulings have been made in two court cases, but final decisions are still pending.

Unions say Tesla is violating Sweden’s tradition of collective agreements. About 90 percent of Swedish workers are covered by these agreements, which apply to non-union employees and determine working conditions across industries. They have a long history in the Nordic countries and are widely considered important for maintaining social cohesion and high standards of living.

Jan Viladsen, president of the 3F transport union representing Danish dockworkers, said in a statement that the strikers and the unions raising their issues are “fighting an incredibly important battle right now.” “Even if you are one of the richest people in the world, you can’t just make your own rules,” he said, referring to Mr Musk.

But Tesla’s Model Y is a hugely popular sport utility vehicle in Sweden, topping the list of electric cars sold this year. Some industry officials in Sweden are becoming concerned that a lengthy labor fight could hurt business at repair shops, which would lead to them stopping servicing Tesla vehicles.

What is at stake for the union?

IF Metall wants Tesla to begin talks about adopting a collective agreement. The agreement will set the basis for wages and benefits for all, although only 70 of Tesla’s 120 mechanics in Sweden are unionized.

The union believes the majority of its members at Tesla are staying home, but acknowledges that “some people are regrettably still at work despite the strike.”

At least 10 other unions have joined in by refusing to clean Tesla facilities, service its battery chargers, or paint and repair its vehicles. All told, about 150 members of IF Metal and other unions are involved in the strike in some way, the union said.

Union leaders see the blockade against Tesla as a defense of the Swedish model, a way of life that has defined the country’s economy for decades. At its core is cooperation between employers and employees to ensure that both parties benefit equally from the company’s profits.

But organized labor is not so strong in emerging green industries, and union leaders in Sweden worry that if those jobs remain non-union, they will lead to lower wages and fewer benefits.

How has Tesla responded?

Tesla, which began selling cars in Sweden in 2013, has not responded to repeated requests for comment. But Mr. Musk has made clear more than once how he feels about organized labor, most recently at the DealBook summit in New York.

“I disagree with the idea of ​​unions,” Mr. Musk said, then accused them of creating a “master and farmer situation” within the workforce and stoking discontent between managers and workers. “I think unions naturally try to create negativity within the company,” he said.

Tesla has insisted that it follows Swedish labor laws but has chosen not to sign a collective agreement. None of its service centers have been forced to close due to the strike.

When postal workers stopped delivering license plates to Tesla, the company filed a lawsuit against the government agency that makes the plates and PostNord, the postal company the government uses to deliver them. Union members of the postal company are refusing to deliver Tesla’s mail. Tesla argued that the agency should provide the plates directly to the automaker and demanded that the postal company either deliver the plates it had or surrender them.

So far, Tesla has not convinced the courts. In late November, a judge ruled that the agency must provide the plates to Tesla, but another court later overturned that decision, leaving the company dependent on PostNord. In another case, a judge said PostNord is not required to distribute license plates held by Postal Service employees until a final decision is reached.

How are workers from other countries getting involved?

Solidarity among unions is strong in the Nordic countries, and IF Metall is in talks with neighboring labor groups. One strategy is simply blocking new Tesla vehicles from entering the country: In Denmark, officials from the 3F transport union representing dockworkers and drivers said they would stop unloading Tesla vehicles bound for Sweden at Danish ports. They join Swedish dockworkers who have refused to unload vehicles since mid-November.

The automaker has tried to avoid the dockworkers’ blockade by transporting cars to Sweden from neighboring countries, but once Danish dockworkers join the strike, there’s an easy point of entry – the bridge connecting Copenhagen to Malmö in Sweden. – Will be closed. The Felsforbundet union in Norway said it would boycott the transport of cars in Sweden. Unions in both Denmark and Norway said the boycott would be aimed only at cars bound for Sweden.

Do people in Sweden support the strike?

Support is divided. Some see the strike as an important statement about their lifestyle, and others say the union has gone too far and is promoting an unwinnable and, for some, unjust fight.

The Model Y ranked as Sweden’s best-selling electric vehicle in November, reflecting continued demand despite the strike.

An official at a union representing local car repair shops has also expressed concern that some of its members are being deeply affected by sympathy attacks, preventing them from carrying out any repairs.

“We see that this is an unfortunate situation, which puts Swedish jobs at risk in the event of a prolonged conflict,” said Hanna Alsen, head of negotiations at the motor industry employers’ association.

How long can the strike last?

Strikes are rare in Sweden. Often the threat of a walkout is enough to start negotiations. IF Metall said it had tried for years to bring Tesla to the negotiating table.

The union has said it is prepared for a long fight but will end the action if Tesla agrees to discuss a collective agreement.

Additionally, Tesla remains the only major US automaker without union representation. The company remains resistant to unions even in European countries with strong traditions of organized labor, including Germany, where Tesla plans to open a factory in 2022.

Esben Pedersen, who helped bring Tesla to Europe, said the automaker has painted itself into a corner in Sweden, adding that the strike is a bigger issue than just wages and benefits.

“It’s about a cultural clash between two different systems: the Scandinavian labor market model, which emphasizes collective negotiation, and the Silicon Valley ethos of agility in pivoting, coupled with Elon’s focus on vertical integration,” They said. “Even if it offers compensation that exceeds requirements, the strike will likely continue until Tesla agrees to a collective bargaining agreement.”

