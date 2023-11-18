Tesla investor Ross Gerber to replace Model Y with Rivian after Elon Musk's anti-Semitic post: 'I'm sure the rest of LA will too'

Ross GerberChairman and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management and a Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors said Thursday he will replace him model y for one Rivian Vehicle next year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk Supported anti-Semitic claims.

What happened: “Sadly, this is a win for Rivian… I will be replacing my Tesla Model Y with Rivian next year and I’m sure the rest of LA will too,” Gerber wrote. xin the past Twitter,

The decision comes after Musk endorsed a post on X that said the Jewish community was spreading hatred against whites.

“You spoke the real truth,” Musk wrote on X. They don’t like supporting floods in their country at all.

“It takes a lifetime to build a reputation and a day to lose it,” Kawasaki said in another post.

why it matters: Musk also alleged on Wednesday that the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group and NGO, ‘unjustly attacks the majority of the West.’

The ADL and Musk have previously come out against each other after the group claimed Ax was allowing anti-Semitism to spread. Musk in turn accused the organization of being responsible for the decline in advertising on X.

In an interview on CNBC on Thursday, Gerber said, “I’ve never had this happen in my life with any company I’ve invested in, where the CEO of the company himself does such a damaging thing that destroys the brand.” Used to be.” Gerber called Musk’s behavior “disgraceful” and said the billionaire is not acting as Tesla’s CEO.

gerber’s Advisor Shares Gerber Kawasaki ETFAn exchange-traded fund that has Tesla among its top five holdings. It holds 4,544 Tesla shares, which is about 6.06% of the portfolio weight.

