Tesla investor Ross Gerber thinks the Fed is 'killing innovation in America', calls for a 100 basis point rate cut in the first half of next year - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)

federal ReservePolicy-making branch of, Federal Open Market CommitteeThe two-day meeting will begin on Tuesday, in which another pause on futures market pricing will be decided. Tesla investor and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Ross Gerberoffered its opinion about what the central bank should do next year.

What happened: In a social media post on Monday, Gerber said interest rates are “too high.” His view matches the views of many analysts, including Arch Investment Management founded by kathy wood,

Gerber noted that the Fed, with its dovish stance, is “destroying small businesses and will ultimately lead to many more bankruptcies and defaults.”

“The Fed is killing innovation in America,” he said.

jerome powellThe -led central bank began raising rates from near-zero levels to a 22-year high of 5.25%-5.50% in March 2022. After raising rates at each of its meetings, the Fed has come under fire at each of the last two meetings.

The high interest rate environment has hurt companies and consumers alike, with the former being hit by cautious consumers and falling business spending. Data provided by Layoffs.fyi shows that there have been a total of 422,522 layoffs in the tech industry since the beginning of 2022. Workforce reduction has been the preferred strategy of companies this time to rein in expenses and maintain profitability amid economic adverse conditions.

What will happen next: Gerber has a piece of advice for Powell and Co. as they gather for their final meeting of the year.

“The Fed should cut rates by at least 100 basis points next year, preferably in the first half,” the fund manager said. “This will protect the economy by keeping rates high.”

Gerber noted that the market has already priced in the rate cut, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 4.26%, a full percentage point below the fed funds rate. The effective fed funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions trade federal funds with each other overnight.

Chart courtesy of the St. Louis Fed

Expectations of a Fed rate cut have been the theme resuming the market rally seen after the August-October decline. The broader market has seen solid growth during the year.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 index, closed 0.39% higher at $461.99 in Monday’s session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The ETF is trading at its highest level since late March 2022.

Chart Courtesy: Benzinga Pro

The CME FedWatch tool shows there is a 98.4% chance of a pause decision on Wednesday in the futures market.

Almost certainly with a pause, the focus will be on the post-meeting policy statement and the Fed’s dot-plot curve, which will be released as part of Powell’s press conference along with an updated summary of economic projections. Investors are likely to scrutinize these to see any potential changes in language and tone that could provide signals for the near-term monetary policy trajectory.

Not everyone agrees with Gerber. LPL Financial Chief Equity Strategist Jeffrey Buchbinder A recent note said that the Fed rate cut will not give much rise to the market.

“Once a cut comes, typically the Fed has gone too far and a recession is near (or has already started),” the analyst said. “Plus, markets tend to panic before a cut.”

