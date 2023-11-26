key insights

Given the large holdings in the stock by institutions, Tesla’s stock price may be sensitive to their trading decisions.

44% of the business is with the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have recently sold

To understand what exactly Tesla, Inc. It’s important to understand who controls TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, institutions hold the maximum shares of the company. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional people have access to large amounts of capital, their market moves are much more scrutinized by retail or individual investors. As a result, a large amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive characteristic.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tesla.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Tesla?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

We can see that Tesla has institutional investors; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking Tesla’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

We note that hedge funds don’t have any meaningful investments in Tesla. The company’s CEO Elon Musk is the largest shareholder with 13% shares. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.1% of shares outstanding, followed by the third largest shareholder with ownership of 5.9%.

Upon studying our ownership data, we found that the 25 top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, meaning no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Lots of analysts cover the stock, so you can easily see the predicted growth.

Tesla insider ownership

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information shows that insiders own Tesla, Inc. Have a significant stake in. Insiders own US$108b worth of shares in the US$748b company. This makes a lot of sense. It’s good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

common public ownership

With 42% ownership, the general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, has some degree of influence over Tesla. Although this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still exert a collective influence on company policies.

Next Steps:

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tesla better we need to consider many other factors. Take risks – for example Tesla has taken 1 warning sign We think you should know about it.

but after all this is the futureThe past, not the future, will determine how well this business owner will perform. So we think it’s worth taking a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

