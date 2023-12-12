Tesla hits back at Washington Post over 'atrocious' Autopilot article, says 'morally' obliged to expand userbase

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Monday refuted a media report on the shortcomings of its Autopilot driver assistance system, reiterating its safety.

Tesla says: “Although there are many articles that do not accurately describe the nature of our security systems, recent Washington Post The article is particularly egregious due to its inaccurate statements and lack of relevant context, Tesla wrote on Twitter.

Tesla said in the post that its safety systems are already best in class and that it is “morally inexcusable” not to make them available to a wider audience, citing data that it is “saving lives” and “preventing injuries.” Stopping.”

Tesla also provided context that was considered missing in the news report, including that Autopilot reduces the incidence of accidents and that the driver remains in control of the vehicle at all times even when Autopilot features are engaged. The Washington Post story, Tesla says, points to cases of driver abuse of the system that the system itself is the problem.

ark investment analyst tasha keeney Considers Tesla a major and emerging competitor in the autonomous vehicle industry. “Tesla’s FSD software (which is not yet fully driver-out) appears to be significantly better than its human-driven Tesla benchmark,” he wrote last month.

Media reports say: Tesla was referring to Monday’s Washington Post report on serious accidents involving Tesla’s Autopilot. The newspaper said it had identified at least eight serious crashes involving Autopilot on roads where it was not intended to operate.

While the oldest wreck is from Florida in 2016, according to the newspaper, the most recent wreck is from earlier this year when a Tesla in Autopilot hit a teenager in North Carolina.

“Even though the company has the technical ability to limit the availability of Autopilot by geography, it has taken certain steps to restrict use of the software,” the post reads.

The report said that regulators such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have not taken any action despite launching an investigation.

See more of Benzinga’s Future of Mobility coverage follow this link,

Read Next: Tesla CEO Elon Musk surprised by Lucid CFO’s departure

Source: www.benzinga.com