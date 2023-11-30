(Reuters) -Tesla on Thursday published prices for its long-delayed Cybertruck electric pickup, starting at $60,990 for the lowest-cost version, 50% more than the price touted by CEO Elon Musk in 2019. Is.

Musk drove the Cybertruck on a stage to a cheering crowd at an event in Austin, Texas, and later handed the keys to about a dozen customers.

The Cybertruck has a 6-foot long and 4-foot wide truck bed, 2,500-pound payload capacity, 11,000-pound towing capacity and 17 inches of ground clearance, he said.

Tesla showed a video of the Cybertruck pulling a Porsche 911 and defeating a gasoline-powered 911 in a short race.

The event comes just weeks after Musk dashed investors’ expectations by citing problems ramping up production of what he called a “radical” product.

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first new model in nearly four years, is key to its reputation as a maker of innovative vehicles. At a time when the company is grappling with softening electric vehicle (EV) demand and increasing competition, the Cybertruck is also key to driving sales, though not to the extent of the company’s high-volume Models 3 and Y.

“We’ve dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Musk said last month. He warned that it would take a year to 18 months to make the vehicle a significant cash flow contributor.

Tesla store shows off new Cybertruck in California

He said the truck will cost $40,000 in 2019.

On Thursday, Tesla’s website showed the ‘CyberBeast’ – the highest performance version – and all-wheel drive versions will be sold at estimated starting prices of around $100,000 and $80,000. These will be available next year.

A rear-wheel drive version with an estimated starting price of about $61,000 will be available in 2025.

Ahead of the launch, Musk drew media attention to a different topic on Wednesday by giving an expletive-filled interview to the New York Times. He cursed advertisers who left his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, because of anti-Semitic remarks. He also said that customers who don’t like them should evaluate their products based on their quality, including the Tesla EV.

The billionaire has said Tesla is likely to reach a production rate of about 250,000 Cybertrucks per year in 2025. Musk said Tesla faced “huge challenges in reaching volume production” with the Cybertruck due to its new technology and design.

Experts say the Cybertruck’s new body materials and unconventional, futuristic styling add complexity and cost to production, and threaten to alienate traditional pickup truck buyers who focus on utility.

The truck is made of shiny stainless steel, has a flat shape and little if any bends. Musk has said it was partly inspired by the car-turned-submariner in the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

During its 2019 demonstration, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen took a metal ball to demonstrate the truck’s unbreakable “armor glass” window, but it broke.

Holzhausen threw a baseball at the Cybertruck’s window Thursday, which bounced off and fell out.

A few years ago, Musk floated the idea that if people didn’t like the future Cybertruck design, Tesla could “make a normal-looking truck.” In recent calls and interviews he has emphasized the innovation of the model.

“The big problem for the Cybertruck is that the Cybertruck wasn’t really designed for pickup truck users,” said Eric Noble, president of The CarLab, an automotive consulting firm.

“It will have a much more narrow appeal than the Ram or F-Series,” he said of the popular Ford F-150 pickup.

The Cybertruck, which is two years behind schedule, is entering a popular and highly profitable pickup truck market to compete with the likes of Ford’s F150 Lightning, Rivian Automotive’s R1T and General Motors’ Hummer EV.

Rivian’s R1T has a starting price of $73,000, while Ford’s F-150 Lightning starts at around $50,000, meanwhile the larger and more powerful GMC Hummer EV pickup costs more than $96,000.

Morningstar equity strategist Seth Goldstein said he expects the Cybertruck to be priced between $50,000 and $70,000.

Cybertruck has attracted more than one million reservation holders who have put down $100 as a deposit. The new deposit amount is $250.

“Tesla’s products have largely attracted more affluent early adopter types. And this is going to be no different,” said Paul Wattie, an analyst at consultancy AutoPacific.

“It will have a smaller audience than SUVs, but I think it will do surprisingly well.”

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Bill Burkroot)

