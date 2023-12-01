Tesla had to wait a long time for Cybertruck payment due to huge price

By Samriddhi A and Chhavi Mehta

(Reuters) – Tesla shares fell more than 3% on Friday after the highly anticipated launch of the Cybertruck, prompting analysts to worry about the electric vehicle’s hefty price tag and long wait times for significant financial payments.

The $60,990 starting price for the long-delayed Cybertruck is 50% more than CEO Elon Musk revealed in 2019, and analysts have said the cost will attract select, affluent buyers.

“The Cybertruck does not significantly move the financial needle for Tesla in fiscal 2024..,” Wedbush said in a note, while Bernstein analysts forecast 250 deliveries this year and 75,000 deliveries next year. is, saying that both “can be ambitious”.

Musk has said that Tesla is likely to reach a production rate of about 250,000 Cybertrucks per year in 2025.

The company has repeatedly warned that it will face significant challenges in scaling the product and turning free cash flow positive – possibly not until mid-2025 – which could negatively impact profitability.

Bernstein analysts said, “Tesla has a product problem – that is, an aging line-up that doesn’t adequately address the market, and possibly no new mass-market offerings until late 2025.”

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first new model in nearly four years, is key to its reputation as a maker of innovative vehicles, especially at a time when the company is grappling with softening electric-vehicle demand and increasing competition.

The electric vehicle maker is likely to lose about $23.4 billion of its value on Friday if premarket losses are sustained. After falling more than 65% in 2022, the stock has nearly doubled this year.

The Cybertruck, two years behind schedule, is entering the hot pickup truck market to compete with the likes of Ford’s F150 Lightning, Rivian Automotive’s R1T and General Motors’ Hummer EV.

“In our view the Cybertruck is a ‘halo’ product that attracts consumers to the brand for mainstream vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan.

(Reporting by Samridh Arunasalam and Chhavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath)

Source: finance.yahoo.com