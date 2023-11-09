Tesla given ‘low’ rating at HSBC, with timelines and costs of future products a concern

Add another Wall Street bank to the short list of research shops pushing Tesla (TSLA) stock down from its current levels.

HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall initiated coverage of Tesla on Thursday with a Reduce (or Sell) rating and a $146 price target, implying a 33% decline in Tesla’s share price. In response, Tesla shares fell 3% in early trading, and are now down 17% in the past month.

Tyndall praised Tesla as an innovator in the field, freeing it from the burden of legacy costs that have held back its expansion into the EV sector, which Tyndall wrote is certainly a growth area. But while its reputation as an innovator is vital, more than half of HSBC’s models for future cash flow are based on initiatives that won’t see profits until the end of the decade.

“We see a lot of potential in Tesla’s prospects and ideas, but we think the timeline is likely longer than the market and valuation. Therefore reduce the rating,” Tyndall wrote.

HSBC sees Tesla as different from “traditional carmakers,” Tyndall said, because it has already become a cost leader in the EV sector and with its growth ambitions, it will likely remain the leader for some time. While its growth aspirations of producing 20 million units by 2030 are high, Tyndall wrote, questioning Tesla’s reliability is “problematic” because it has generally done what it promised, ultimately. However, Tyndall says 20 million people seems “very optimistic” at this point.

The main hurdles to Tesla’s growth story are upcoming non-car products like fully autonomous software, Dojo supercomputer products and services, and robotics like Optimus humanoids that are difficult to model from discounts or future cash flows, Tyndall said. Perspective. Because these products and their markets are so new and the regulatory environment is uncertain, Tyndall’s model may not generate cash flow streams from those products until 2028 at the earliest.

“Our DCF [discounted cash flow] Valuation is generous as we consider businesses like FSD [full-self driving], Dojo and Optimus all become successful by the end of the decade, contributing about 40% to our DCF value. However, we believe the expected cost of capital for these businesses should be well above the group average, given the regulatory and technical challenges,” Tyndall wrote.

Indeed, the industry is facing many hurdles for products like autonomous software. Tesla is under investigation by NHTSA and the Justice Department regarding the practices and features of its FSD software, which is currently in beta testing, and its Autopilot software that has been deployed in millions of vehicles. Tesla rival GM has had to shut down its Cruise autonomous service nationwide, and this week recalled its Cruise vehicles for safety updates.

Finally, Tyndall says Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a “risk” to the company, but not because of his controversial comments or non-Tesla activities like running SpaceX and X.com (formerly Twitter).

SpaceX and Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen attending the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Tyndall wrote, “Musk’s global fame has given the group customer awareness that far exceeds the money spent on marketing and advertising, which is a real benefit.” “Leaving aside the current legal issues facing Elon Musk, we think his prominence presents a considerable ‘lonely man’ risk in the group.”

Tesla has recently attempted to portray the company as a company beyond Elon Musk, parading several executives at its investor day in March and inviting Musk and former CFO Zachary Kirkhorn to speak during an earnings conference call. Apart from offering more officers.

Nonetheless, Tyndall believes Musk represents a dominant or “single person” risk to the company.

Apart from Musk and other issues, Tyndall and the HSBC team also laid out a bull-case scenario for Tesla with a $280 price target. Tyndall wrote that upside risks include a faster-than-expected EV transition globally, continued market-share growth for Tesla and a favorable regulatory environment for products like FSD.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com