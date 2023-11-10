Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs collective bargaining agreement

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement that covers most of the Scandinavian country’s employees.

Tesla has no manufacturing plants in Sweden, but 130 members of the powerful metalworkers union IF Metall walked out on October 27 at seven workshops across the country where its popular electric cars are serviced.

Other trade unions joined in solidarity, including dockworkers at Sweden’s four largest ports who decided on Tuesday to halt deliveries of Tesla vehicles to increase pressure on the automaker to accede to metal workers’ demands.

On Friday, the Painters Union said 53 painting companies would not do any work on Tesla vehicles in sympathy with IF Metal. If an agreement is not reached with Tesla by Tuesday, “a total of 109 companies could be barred from handling and painting Tesla cars,” it said in a statement.

Another major trade union, the Swedish Union for Service and Communications Employees, said it would stop shipments to Tesla on November 20. Its head, Gabriela LaVecchia, said Tesla is “refusing to follow the rules of the game here in Sweden.” It is being called “completely unacceptable”.

“The fight that IF Metall is now waging is important for the entire Swedish collective agreement model,” LaVecchia said.

Sweden’s former Social Democratic prime minister, Stefan Löfven, who once headed IF Metal, also encouraged Sweden to suspend Tesla purchases until a deal was signed.

“Shame on you, Tesla, shame on you,” Löfven wrote on Facebook on October 26.

Tesla, which is non-unionized globally, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Swedish media, IF Metall Union and Tesla Sweden have met twice without any result.

IF Metall said Tesla Sweden “has refused to sign the collective agreement and violated basic principles in the Swedish labor market.” It called such agreements “the backbone of the Swedish model”.

It says, “We do not want a model where some companies compete with other – serious – employers, offering workers worse conditions than a collective agreement would provide.” The union asked for consumer understanding, “We are doing this for the sake of our members, to make sure they have safe working conditions.”

The strike resembles the situation in 1995 when the Toys R Us toy chain, which started in Sweden, refused to sign a collective agreement and hired only non-union workers. This resulted in a three-month strike by the retail-store employees union, which turned into a full-scale boycott as other unions joined in the sympathy strike. The company eventually agreed to sign collective agreements.

Source: finance.yahoo.com