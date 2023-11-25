Tesla faces ‘ban’ on selling self-driving cars in Britain

tesla driverless cars uk

Tesla faces a ban on selling its full self-driving technology in Britain under new driverless car laws, dealing a blow to Elon Musk’s plans for millions of robot-driven vehicles.

The Transportation Department will block carmakers from describing vehicles as “self-driving” or “driverless” until their systems are approved under changes coming as soon as next year.

Blocking sales of the technology in Britain would be the latest blow to Mr Musk’s Tesla, which has faced multiple lawsuits and investigations over the safety of its driver assistance technology.

Tesla has charged motorists around the world thousands of pounds for optional “full self-driving” upgrades for years, but it has only activated a trial version of the technology in North America.

Despite its name, the feature requires constant monitoring from drivers and is described as an “assistance” system, meaning it sets a high bar for government approval under its upcoming Automated Vehicles Bill. There will be no possibility of completion.

Last week, the government had noted on plans to implement the bill, saying that efforts would be made to prevent the use of terms like “self-drive”, “self-driving”, “self-driven”, “driverless” and “automated vehicle”. Will be regulated under. Misleading Marketing of Technology”.

It says restrictions on how carmakers can market their systems will be the first part of the new arrangement to take effect, and will begin to be implemented in 2024 or 2025, immediately after the Automated Vehicles Bill is signed into law. .

Tesla’s less-advanced Autopilot system, which allows cars to maintain their speed in traffic, follow roads and change lanes, will not be covered under marketing rules.

Legal experts said the proposals mean Tesla would face difficulties continuing to market the technology in the UK under government plans to more closely regulate driverless vehicles.

Tesla’s $742 billion (£589 billion) valuation, which makes it the world’s most valuable carmaker, is partly based on Mr Musk’s long-running promises that its cars would not require human intervention.

“It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or basically zero,” he said earlier this year.

Tesla has sold cars with “full self-driving capability” since 2016, and charges drivers in the UK £6,800. It added that the feature cannot be activated until it is approved by regulators.

Brian Wong, a specialist transport lawyer at Burgess Salmon, said: “Terms like ‘full self-driving’ will be problematic if the vehicles have not been approved as autonomous vehicles, so Tesla and indeed others [manufacturers]Have to take care.

“This is one of the biggest concerns shared by everyone, including the industry, about automated vehicles: public confusion about the functionality of vehicles that are not approved as automated.”

Tesla is hiring test drivers in the UK and Europe to test its more sophisticated self-driving systems, in what is being seen as a sign that the company is preparing to launch the technology overseas.

Thousands of Tesla owners in the US and Canada have been offered access to a “beta” version of the technology since 2020, but Mr Musk has faced setbacks in rolling it out in other countries.

“In America, things are legal by default,” he said last year. “In Europe, they are illegal by default. Therefore, we have to take prior approval. Whereas, in America, you can do it more or less on your own.

Mr Musk has repeatedly made ambitious pledges about driverless car technology, promising that a Tesla would be able to drive across the US without human intervention as early as 2017.

“Obviously, in the past, I have been overly optimistic about this,” he told investors last month.

Tesla has faced several investigations from government agencies in the US regarding Autopilot and full self-driving. Last month it won the first US lawsuit over allegations that its Autopilot system caused a road death.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com