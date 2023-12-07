Tesla executives visit industrial properties in Thailand: PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Shretha Thavisin said on Thursday she had shown industrial estates in the country to Tesla executives last week for potential investment.

“I went out of my way to entertain them so they would fall in love with Thailand… They are looking for 2,000 rai (320 hectares) of land,” Shretha said. He further said he is confident that electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers will invest in Thailand.

Political newcomer Shretha became prime minister in August and held a meeting with Tesla chief Elon Musk a month later.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is the largest car producer and exporter in the region, with Japanese manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors and Honda Motor dominating the Thai region for decades.

Thailand aims to convert about a third of its annual output of 2.5 million vehicles to EVs by 2030 and is creating incentives to encourage greater investment and conversion into EV manufacturing.

EVs have steadily gained popularity in Thailand due to government subsidies, which currently amount to 150,000 baht per car. The country accounted for nearly half of total EV sales in Southeast Asia in the second quarter.

Tax cuts and subsidies offered by Thailand have already attracted Chinese carmakers including BYD and Great Wall Motor, which have committed to invest $1.44 billion in new production facilities in the country.

Shrettha also said Thailand would continue to promote the manufacturing of vehicles with conventional combustion engines.

“We used to be known as the Detroit of the East – Japan was the biggest investor, but they’re lagging behind in EVs,” he said.

“EVs are not going to take over the world… So is it possible to move (Japanese auto) regional production to Thailand and I would give tax incentives.”

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarang and Panarat Thepgumpanat, editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

