Tesla executives announce game-changing new project at Texas Gigafactory

Tesla is continuing to revolutionize clean energy with a new project: building the largest rooftop solar installation in the world.

According to Power Engineering International, the electric automaker’s Giga Texas factory, the company’s global headquarters and production center for the Model Ys, will soon be home to a 30-megawatt solar installation that will help power the plant. The project will install 70,000 panels in the factory, which is spread over 10 million square feet.

According to FreeingEnergy.com, 30 megawatts is a huge amount of power – enough to melt more than two tons of aluminum or provide 36 months of electricity for an average American home. It could also make a trip over 100,000 miles in an electric car or 2.67 million slices of bread.

The first phase of construction has already been completed, so the factory is capable of using 10 megawatts of solar energy for production, company officials told the Travis County Commissioners Court in a presentation reported by iPower Engineering International.

“When it’s all said and done, it will be 30 megawatts, which I think, will be the largest rooftop solar in the world,” Logan Grant, senior manager of factory engineering, said during a presentation on the project.

“The first large-scale US battery manufacturing is happening here, and the first US cathode manufacturing – which is the most expensive part of the battery – is happening in Giga Texas,” said Rohan Patel, senior global director of business development and public policy.

Join our newsletter for good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech – straight to your inbox every week!

The solar power project is the latest in a series of projects in which Tesla will help the planet move towards clean energy sources Ahead Its passenger vehicle sales. The company has also developed electric semis that may soon be used to manufacture materials, a lithium lab for battery production, and is even trying to restructure Australia’s power grid.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the best innovations improve our lives And saving our planet,

Source: www.thecooldown.com