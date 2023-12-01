Two years behind schedule and amid continued uncertainty about production, Elon Musk rolled out Tesla’s first Cybertruck at the factory.

With manufacturing issues still to be worked out, Tesla delivered its first dozen or so future Cybertruck pickups to customers on Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when mass production will begin. .

CEO Elon Musk showed off angular electric trucks at an event at the company’s factory outside Austin, Texas, in the US, which was broadcast on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which he bought last year. Was.

The ceremony began with Musk driving a truck onto a stage in the dark.

“It’s the most unique thing on the street,” he said. “At last, the future will look like the future”.

The truck is aimed at the most profitable part of the American auto market now controlled primarily by Ford, General Motors and Ram truck maker Stellantis.

But since Musk unveiled it four years ago, all three Detroit automakers have shown off electric trucks of their own.

Tesla’s rivals

Ford and GM and upstart Rivian already have trucks on sale, and the electric Ram is due out early next year.

Ford’s F-Series pickups are the best-selling vehicles in the country, followed by GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and Stellantis Ram pickups. Combined, Detroit automakers sold about 1.7 million large pickups during October, whose prices can reach more than $100,000 (€91,650) per vehicle.

Musk said the Cybertruck’s body is made of stainless steel alloy developed by Tesla.

Body panels must be angular because they cannot be stamped with a conventional press, he said. Stainless steel has no corrosion and doesn’t require paint, he said, but can still be mass-produced.

The truck has 43 cm of ground clearance for road driving, and can go from zero to 97 km/h in 2.6 seconds, he said.

It has four-wheel steering, with steering effort varying depending on the truck’s speed. It can lift more than a tonne in its bed and lift more than 5,000 kilograms, Musk told the crowd.

Musk showed videos of the truck beating a Porsche 911 in the quarter mile, while the Cybertruck was towing another Porsche on a trailer. Another video shows it towing a Ford Super Duty pickup.

‘We dug our own grave’

When Musk unveiled the truck four years ago, he said production would begin in 2021.

But on the company’s earnings conference call in October, Musk lamented how difficult it has been to produce the innovative truck with a body made of hard-to-bend stainless steel.

“We’ve dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Musk said. He said he doesn’t think the company will reach its production target of 250,000 per year by 2025.

On the call, he told investors he wanted to temper their expectations, citing “enormous challenges” to mass production of the new trucks.

Musk said it will also be difficult to generate cash flow while selling the trucks at a price people can afford. He estimated it would take 18 months to a year for the truck to generate significant positive cash flow.

“We have over 10 lakh people who have reserved cars, so it is not a demand issue,” he said. “But we have to make it and we have to make it at a price that people can afford. Extremely difficult stuff.”

Musk said Tesla could have easily produced trucks similar to those already on the market, but he wanted to create something innovative and special.

“Special products that come around once in a long time are incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to prosper,” he said.

He expects the upcoming low-cost Tesla car to be more conventional and therefore much easier to build.

shatterproof windows

On its website, Tesla said the rear-wheel-drive version of the truck will start at an estimated $60,990 (€55,909).

The top-line “Cyberbeast” will start at an estimated $99,990 (€91,672). Reservations can be made with a refundable $250 (€229) deposit. The trucks will have an estimated range of 400 to 550 km on a single charge.

When the truck was unveiled in 2019, Tesla said the base version would start at $39,900 (€36,581), with a tri-motor, long-range model priced at $69,900 (€64,085). The range of the truck was to be 400 to 800 km. Per electric charge.

During the ceremony, Musk repeated a stunt that went awry at the Cybertruck’s unveiling in 2019, when a Tesla executive threw a softball-sized metal ball at a prototype’s supposedly shatterproof windows. The glass cracked with the spider.

On Thursday, an executive threw a baseball at the windows and they didn’t break.

At the delivery ceremony, a line of trucks pulled up to a platform, where buyers met Musk for photos, and he walked them to the vehicles.

In most cases, they came in on the passenger side.

