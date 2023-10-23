Tesla Cybertruck seen flexing cargo racks at California Supercharger station

long awaited Tesla Inc. Set to begin deliveries next month, the TSLA Cybertruck was recently spotted with a cargo rack at a Supercharger station.

According to a report by Teslarati, the Cybertruck was charging at a V3 Supercharger station in San Ramon, California. impress nick cruzSomeone who shared the footage on X (formerly Twitter) noted the presence of two large cargo racks mounted above the truck’s bed cover.

Patane’s post included images of the truck from different angles, revealing a Cybertruck that, like other trucks seen in recent months, was equipped with Texas manufacturer plates.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk agrees with SpaceX vice president on FAA reform: ‘We’re not able to fly because of regulation’

The scene comes after Tesla’s recent earnings call, where the company announced a delivery schedule for the Cybertruck on November 30. The event is scheduled four years after the revolutionary electric truck was unveiled in 2019.

During the call, the C.E.O. Elon Musk Cautioned that despite over one million objections, it would take 12 to 18 months for the Cybertruck to have a positive impact on the company’s cash flow. He also noted the truck’s abundant “bells and whistles”, pointing to its potential as a versatile recreational vehicle.

Recent footage shows Cybertruck release candidates undergoing tests, such as towing a large trailer and testing the suspension raise in Hollister Hills, California.

Read Next: Tesla raises Model

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, edited by



pooja princess

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system uses the broader Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more, to create relevant and timely stories for you. learn more.

Source: www.benzinga.com