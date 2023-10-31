Tesla Cybertruck price trends ahead of November 30 delivery event

People take photos of Tesla’s newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Cybertruck at Tesla , [+] Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Frederick J. Brown/AFP) (Photo by Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Electric pickups are really expensive. This is a bitter truth. Will Tesla change this?

In August, the average price of a new electric pickup was more than $94,000, according to Cars.com. It’s scary – in the spirit of Halloween – for close to $100,000.

Cars.com said, “Three out of four pickup truck buyers surveyed say they are unlikely to purchase an EV for their next truck purchase, with purchase price cited as their top concern (58%). “

Cars.com says limited towing range and payload capacity also don’t favor electric pickups. “Major selling point for truck owners.”

While start-up electric vehicle maker Rivian has had limited success – outselling the Ford F-150 Lightning Electric in every quarter this year in the US – its R1T pickup starts at more than $70,000.

The Ford F-150 Lightning theoretically starts around $50,000, but models on dealer lots in Los Angeles typically cost more than $70,000.

Musk emphasizes affordability

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the goal is to make the Cybertruck affordable.

“It will require a tremendous amount of work to reach mass production and become cash flow positive at a price people can afford,” Musk said during a third-quarter earnings conference call on Oct. 18.

“We have to build it, and we have to build it at a price that people can afford,” he said.

While the original $39,900 Cybertruck starting price offered by Tesla in 2019 now seems impossible, Kelley Blue Book expects the single-motor version to start at $50,000.

Other reports claim that the cheapest single-motor model will not be available initially.

The dual-motor version of Car and Driver is expected to have a starting price of $70,000. The publication states that the cheaper rear-wheel single-motor version “will join the lineup at a later date”.

The Cybertruck delivery event will be held on November 30 at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.