Tesla Cybertruck owners face absurd resale penalties

According to a recently added section of the vehicle’s order agreement, Tesla will charge customers of its new Cybertruck a hefty penalty if they resell their vehicle within the first year of ownership.

Tesla says in a new “For Cybertruck Only” section of its customer agreement, “You agree that you will not sell or attempt to sell the vehicle within the first year following the delivery date of your vehicle.”

The clause states that resellers of Tesla’s long-awaited electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, which is scheduled to begin deliveries on November 30, could be prevented altogether from buying Tesla vehicles again. Tesla has also threatened legal action against the resellers and is seeking injunctive relief of at least $50,000. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker is asking anyone who wants to dump their Cybertruck to sell it back to Tesla or get written consent from the company before selling it to a third party.

It appears Tesla is trying to keep its profits at home and limit the lucrative resale market popular in the car world. The move could be to boost sales of the Cybertruck, which lost 20% of its valuation last month in the shrinking EV market.

The Tesla CEO unveiled a prototype of the Cybertruck in 2019 and there has been speculation about its release ever since. The futuristic-looking truck has a bulletproof, stainless steel body and is “waterproof enough” to cross rivers like a boat, among a long list of claims that only sound beneficial during the apocalypse. According to Musk, the electric truck weighs 7,000 pounds, making it as heavy as a Ford F-150, but can accelerate from 0-60 in less than 3 seconds.

Tesla includes a stipulation that anyone who wants to sell their Cybertruck can only sell it to Tesla at a discounted price. If Tesla refuses to buy your vehicle for unspecified reasons, only then can you sell it to someone else.

Cybertruck’s head of supply chain, Mustafa El Akkari, left Tesla this summer to work at Rivian, one of several bumps in the road that halted the release of the company’s premiere pickup truck. Production on the truck has reportedly been a nightmare for Musk, who is renowned for his manufacturing expertise. The billionaire said Tesla “dug its own grave” with the Cybertruck on its recent earnings call, adding that mass production of the truck won’t start until 2025.

Source: gizmodo.com