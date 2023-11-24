Tesla Cybertruck: Everything We (Think) We Know

Here’s what we know about the Cybertruck and what we think, just a week before initial deliveries begin.

November 23, 2023 at 4:15 pm ET

Just four years after Tesla unveiled the original Cybertruck prototype, deliveries of the futuristic-looking electric pickup are set to begin on November 30.

But as we noted in our Oct. 31 story based on crowdsourced information from Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders, the silence from the EV maker has been deafening — one of dozens of pre-order holders we surveyed said. Also didn’t say they received any updates from Tesla since placing the reservation. ,

So, what do we actually know about the Tesla Cybertruck less than two weeks before initial deliveries to customers?

Let’s start with the design. The production Cybertruck is remarkably close to the 2019 show car, but there are a few changes. The most obvious include giant windshield wipers, conventional side mirrors, deeper front and bumpers, and slightly smaller dimensions – in February 2021, Elon Musk said production Cybertrucks would be “about 3 percent smaller.”

Inside, the Cybertruck has also seen some changes, including the adoption of a new steering wheel that resembles a combination of the Cybertruck concept’s yoke and conventional wheel. Another major change is the production model’s massive center console that replaces the concept’s front middle seat.

The release candidate prototypes we’ve seen so far have had a completely black interior, but a semi-white interior was recently spotted with white door cards and a partially white dashboard. The cabin is spacious, offering spacious space for five passengers.

As far as the dimensions of the production model are concerned, nothing has been officially confirmed, but according to allegedly leaked information fast lane ev Recently, the electric truck is 223.2 inches long, 79.9 inches wide (except side mirrors) and 70.5 inches high, with air suspension at the middle level; Wheelbase is 143 inches.

That makes the Cybertruck 9.5 inches shorter and 7.8 inches lower than the Ford F-150 Lightning full-size electric pickup, which has nearly the same width and 2.5 inches shorter wheelbase. The Cybertruck is significantly larger than the Rivian R1T: it’s 6.1 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider and has a 7.2-inch longer wheelbase.

Basically, Tesla’s electric pickup bridges the gap between mid-size and full-size pickups, though it’s clearly closer to the latter category than the former.

So how heavy is it? Elon Musk said on Joe Rogan’s podcast last month that the Cybertruck weighs about 6,000-7,000 pounds and dubbed it a “heavy truck.”

Information posted by fast lane ev That matches Musk’s estimate of £6,670 for the dual-motor variant and £6,890 for the tri-motor variant. That’s roughly the same weight as a Ford F-250 heavy-duty truck.

According to a new ad for Tesla’s San Diego store, the Cybertruck offers a towing rating of 11,000 pounds and a payload of 2,500 pounds. The towing rating matches the Rivian R1T’s 11,000 pounds and exceeds the 10,000-lbs ratings of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Amazingly, the payload rating is 265 pounds more than the F-150 Lightning and 736 pounds more than the Rivian R1T. Additionally, the Cybertruck’s bed is made of ultra-tough sheet molded composite, which is good news for durability. Maximum tongue weight – the maximum vertical weight that a vehicle’s hitch can support under normal driving conditions – is reportedly 1,110 pounds.

Most people want to know the truck bed size of Cybertruck and the alleged leaked information posted fast lane ev Its length is claimed to be 72.8 inches and width is 51 inches. This will make it 5.7 inches longer and 0.4 inches wider than the bed of the F-150 Lightning. It will also be 18.8 inches longer and 0.1 inch narrower than the Rivian R1T’s bed. Like the Rivian, the Cybertruck’s bed features a powered tonneau cover. It also has rear outlets: two 120V, one 240V.

As you already know by now, the Tesla Cybertruck also has a frunk with a reported volume of 7.1 cubic feet, making it half the size of the F-150 Lightning’s frunk. Keep in mind, the Cybertruck’s trunk weight capacity is rated at 420 pounds, which is 20 pounds more than the Lightning. However, there are no power outlets in the Tesla’s front trunk.

A video posted online in late October showed the Cybertruck’s frunk lid opening and closing electrically, settling a long-running debate on the Internet over the issue. Another video earlier this month showed that the Cybertruck also has a storage bin under the bed.

Tesla said in 2019 that the Cybertruck would offer single-, dual- and tri-motor powertrains, but that seems to have killed the single-motor variant. NHTSA’s 2024 model year VIN decoder released last month revealed that the Cybertruck will offer two options, a dual-motor and a tri-motor powertrain – both with standard all-wheel drive.

While we don’t know the power and torque ratings, Elon Musk said in late October that Tesla is aiming for 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds for the so-called “Beast Mode” version. The sub-3-second time is likely for a performance version of the Cybertruck, which will likely feature a tri-motor powertrain.

Musk said in September that the Cybertruck’s performance was “next level.” There is speculation that the Cybertruck’s tri-motor powertrain will be derived from the Model

We also don’t know much about the truck’s battery pack, although rumor has it that the Cybertruck will offer about 350 miles of range. This is according to a Cybertruck Owners Club Forum member, who claims he got this information from a Tesla engineer he met at a supercharging station in Mojave, California. In the absence of official information, it is necessary to take a grain of salt.

The Cybertruck’s battery pack is expected to have 4680 battery cells, which are being manufactured in Giga Texas where electric trucks are also produced. It’s also worth noting that the Cybertruck will be Tesla’s first passenger vehicle to use an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will help offer shorter DC fast charging times, among other benefits.

The Cybertruck has been seen several times driving its rear wheels at low speeds, so a rear-wheel-steering system is expected to be standard. All-wheel steering will help the Cybertruck achieve tighter turning radii than trucks without this system.

Judging by the recent drone video, the Cybertruck may also offer a crab-walk feature like the GMC Hummer EV, although this has not been confirmed yet.

Talking about the chassis, we know that the Cybertruck features adaptive air suspension with on-road and off-road drive modes. Several prototypes have been seen in recent months with ride height in various settings, and the difference between the lowest and highest setting appeared significant.

Combined with approach, departure and break-over angles that appear to be quite good for a truck of this size, the Cybertruck should perform well off-road.

In the past, Elon Musk has suggested that the Cybertruck will have an adaptive suspension system that will integrate the company’s latest Hardware 4.0 computer, which will automatically adjust ride height based on factors such as road conditions, speed, steering angle and more. Will adjust from.

This is arguably the biggest unknown when it comes to the Cybertruck. When Tesla unveiled the original show car in 2019, it said the base single-motor model would start at $39,900, the dual-motor at $49,900, and the tri-motor at $69,900.

Taking inflation into account, the starting price for the Cybertruck Dual Motor could be around $60,000, while the Cybertruck Tri Motor could cost around $85,000. Obviously, this is just speculation as Tesla has not yet given any clues regarding the price.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly claimed that the Cybertruck’s ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton is bulletproof, but the windows are not meant to allow them to go up and down. While standard windows are shatter-proof, he said owners can install bulletproof windows if they want.

In his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast, he said Tesla conducted a test that involved emptying an entire magazine of a Tommy gun — about 50 rounds — as well as shooting a 45mm shotgun and a 9mm gun into the side of the Cybertruck. also includes. Musk said the video will be shown at the November 30 handover event.

We can’t end this article without mentioning some of the absurd claims that have been made about the Cybertruck for years, such as the fact that it “can work as a boat for a short period of time” – Musk said in the past Saal said the truck will be able to cross “rivers, lakes, and even seas that are not too choppy” thanks to the so-called Boat Mode.

Tesla also claims that the Cybertruck has “the ability to tow infinite mass.” More recently, Musk also said that the electric pickup will be “scratch-proof” to basically everything that isn’t as strong as diamond due to the optional tungsten carbide coating.

While these unsubstantiated claims will remain just that, Tesla is expected to reveal essential details at the November 30 delivery event that are still missing, like battery and powertrain specs, range, pricing, and more.

