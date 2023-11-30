Tesla Cybertruck delivery event: Everything Elon told us about the EV pickup techcrunch

With dubstep as the soundtrack and neon lighting as the background, Elon Musk first handed off the Cybertruck to a select group of customers, including Reddit co-founder and founder of VC fund Seven Seven Six Alexis Ohanian and Trousdale Ventures. Founder and CEO Philip Sarofim was involved.

The live streamed portion of the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event was a short program – about 30 minutes. But the event still had all the traditional trappings one has come to expect from Tesla: fanfare and loud music, VIP guests and, of course, Musk.

The delivery of the Tesla Cybertruck comes at least six years after Musk first tweeted about building a truck and four years after he debuted the futuristic-looking pickup.

Look beyond some flashy features – it’s bullet proof – here’s everything we know so far.

three versions

The Tesla Cybertruck will eventually be available in three configurations. TL;DR: These are all more expensive than the original specs shared in 2019.

The cheapest of the batch, a rear-wheel version with a 250-mile range, a 6.9-second zero to 60 mph acceleration rate and a $60,990 base price, won’t be available until 2025. This leaves an all-wheel version and the so-called Cyberbeast.

The all-wheel drive variant has an estimated range of 341-miles, a top speed of 112 mph, and a starting price of $79,990. The Cyberbeast comes with an estimated 320-mile range model with 845 horsepower that can travel from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, reach a top speed of 130 mph, and comes with an estimated $99,990 price Is. Both of these versions have a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

The company is also going to introduce a range extender that will take the all-wheel driver version to an estimated 470 miles and the CyberBeast to more than 440 miles of range. But Tesla doesn’t provide any other details about the range extender and how it will add these miles. Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to offer a still-opaque clarification. He said the Range Extender will be an “optional pack that will fit in about 1/3 of the truck bed. There’s still room for plenty of cargo. That’s for very long trips or hauling heavy stuff over mountains.

The above numbers differ from the original specs first shared by Musk at the Cybertruck debut event in 2019. The company was planning on three variants, but prices, towing and range have changed. In 2019, the company planned its cheapest version, which would cost $39,900, have a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, and a range of more than 250 miles. The middle version was expected to have a dual-motor all-wheel drive, cost $49,900, have a towing capacity of over 10,000 pounds and be capable of traveling over 300 miles on a single charge. The third version was to have three electric motors and all-wheel drive, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and a battery range of more than 500 miles. That version, known as the “Tri Motor”, is priced at $69,900.

Today, all Cybertrucks produced have a drag coefficient of 0.335 (that’s good aerodynamics, FYI), 35-inch all-terrain tires, a six-foot by four-foot composite truck bed, a hidden gear locker, and a front trunk. . The company says there’s a total of 67 cubic feet of lockable storage and a maximum payload of 2,500 pounds. Notably, the Cybertruck is a steer-by-wire vehicle, giving it the ability to perform difficult turns and maneuvers.

The exterior includes armored glass that is supposed to resist the impact of a baseball at 70 mph or Class 4 hail. The glass test in 2019 didn’t work so well, in fact it broke. This time, chief designer Franz von Holzhausen successfully threw a baseball at the vehicle’s window without breaking it.[actofabaseballat70mphorclass4hailTestingtheglassdidn’tworksowellbackin2019withitactuallyshatteringThistimechiefdesignerFranzVonHolzhausensuccessfullythrewabaseballatthevehicle’swindowwithoutbreakingit[actofabaseballat70mphorclass4hailTestingtheglassdidn’tworksowellbackin2019withitactuallyshatteringThistimechiefdesignerFranzVonHolzhausensuccessfullythrewabaseballatthevehicle’swindowwithoutbreakingit

It is worth noting that Tesla has switched from 12-volt to 48-volt electrical system like other automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. The 48-volt system provides more efficient power delivery and can provide enough amperage to charge things like power tools, a feature Tesla has announced.

The Cybertruck is equipped with electronically adaptive air suspension that allows up to 17 inches of ground clearance when needed.

inside the cybertruck

Now that the Tesla Cybertruck is being delivered, there is more information about some interior details and features.

First, let’s talk about sitting in the vehicle. As Musk handed over the Cybertruck, he pressed what looked like a button on the B pillar to open the doors. Once inside, the driver and passengers can see an 18.5-inch Infinity touchscreen at the front and a 9.4-inch touchscreen at the rear. Apparently, it also has a new interface, although Tesla hasn’t gone into detail about how it differs from the current version.

The Cybertruck comes with a 15-speaker sound system that includes two dedicated subwoofers and a distributed amplifier. Also included are a built-in HEPA air filter (also in other Tesla vehicles), a wireless charging system, and 65W USB-C and 120V/240V outlets.

Source: techcrunch.com