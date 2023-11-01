Tesla Cybertruck deliveries will begin in a month. Nobody knows what they're buying yet

This is the most talked about electric vehicle of this decade. There are reservations up to Rs 10 lakh if ​​not more. It is called a game-changer in the automotive world. And yet anyone who has reserved a Tesla Cybertruck, and may own it in a month’s time, has no idea what they’re getting.

CEO Elon Musk said on Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call earlier this month that the long-awaited Cybertruck delivery event will take place at Giga Texas on November 30, exactly four years to the day when the original Cybertruck show car debuted in 2019. It had started. Now a month away, we were curious to know if Cybertruck reservation holders have received any updates from Tesla regarding their estimated delivery dates.

When we put out an open call to our readers, we received a ton of responses in a variety of ways. The messages were the same: No one who reserved a Cybertruck had any idea what they would soon be taking delivery of. Not its price tag, its final specifications, or even its electric range. It’s going to be a month until at least some of these trucks reach customers’ hands, and they’ll remain a complete enigma.

Overall, we received dozens of emails and dozens of comments on our website and our social media accounts. Here are some of them, with names modified to protect privacy:

“I’m a big fan of Elon and believe in all the work he does but the lack of information and ‘secrecy’ on this truck has been disappointing to say the least.” —M reserved a Cybertruck an hour after Musk opened pre-orders in 2019

“I was one of the first to reserve opening day. I have no updates from Tesla.” -R

“I’m an early reservation holder for the CT but I haven’t been given any information yet. My reservation was made minutes after Musk announced the site for ordering the truck.” -J

“Haven’t heard anything about the order yet.” -J

“I made a deposit the day after debut in November 2019, but no updates yet.” -I

“I’ve been a Race holder for two and a half years… and I know this shouldn’t be an informative email, but I have not once received an official update from Tesla about the truck.” -Anonymous reader

“I have a first day reservation. I just checked and still no changes on my manage orders page. I’m not sure how many are in front of me but probably thousands. The whole thing is crazy “ -A

We could go on, but you can already see a pattern here: No one has heard anything from Tesla about their reservations, even though deliveries are only a month away from starting.

So far, the Cybertruck rumor mill has been strong, but it’s all just rumors. Here InsideEVS, We want to avoid sharing misinformation, like the alleged price of an electric truck shared in an anonymous post on the Cybertruck Facebook group, which was discussed online. We decided not to cover it because it was highly likely to be a fake; It would have been extremely impossible for Tesla to disclose Cybertruck pricing to any one reservation holder out of a total of over 1 million reservation holders.

To be fair, only a small number of vehicles are likely to be delivered at the November 30 event. The same happened at Tesla’s previous handover events for the Model Y in Berlin and Austin in 2022, when mostly Tesla insiders took delivery of their vehicles.

Still, that’s not an excuse for Tesla to keep its reservation holders in the dark about a product they pre-ordered by paying a $100 fee in early 2019 — if you count 1. Tesla has more than $100 million of interest-free money in its coffers. More than crore reservation holders.

