Tesla Cybertruck deliveries begin Thursday after long delays

CEO Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled the long-awaited tesla cybertruck At a live event at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

The futuristic-looking Cybertruck is the first electric vehicle offered by Tesla that is not a sedan and marks the company’s entry into the growing EV pickup market, joining rivals like Ford and Rivian. Elon Musk promises to give Cybertruck an advantage over the competition? It is bulletproof.

Musk, who attended the event, praised the flatbed, which is more than 6 feet long, has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds and has windows that can deflect live bullets.

Tesla shares fell more than 1% on Thursday.

Tesla shareholders of record were invited to apply to participate and were then selected through a drawing. Prices have been revealed and are much higher than original estimates.

Cybertruck Pricing

Rear-wheel drive variant: $66,990

All-wheel drive version: $76,990

Cyberbeast Edition: $99,990

The price range is $60,990 to $99,900, which is higher than the $50,000 range estimated by industry and Wall Street analysts. Potential Cybertruck buyers were initially able to make reservations for a refundable $100 deposit.

For comparison, the starting price of the Ford F-150 Lightning currently starts at $52,000, while Rivian raised prices for its quad-motor R1T pickup last year from $67,500 to $79,500.

Two days ago, Musk said the highest-end model would have a range of 500 miles, but it’s actually 320.

Tesla completed its first production candidate Cybertruck in July, nearly four years after it was first announced and two years after it planned to begin production. Last year, Musk cited supply chain shortages affecting sourcing of components as a factor in pushing back Cybertruck production to 2023.

The first deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck will officially begin on Thursday. (Via Nick Corey/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

At the Cybertruck’s unveiling in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it would cost around $40,000. (Frederick J. Brown/AFP/via Getty Images)

Tesla has previously touted the stainless steel exterior as being dent and rust resistant, while Musk has said the Cybertruck is bulletproof. It also features “armor glass” that was broken on a prototype Cybertruck during a demonstration at the November 2019 announcement event.

Musk has said that Tesla’s goal is make 200,000 units of its Cybertruck per year. He had earlier said that the company has the capacity to manufacture more than 125,000 Cybertrucks annually and the capacity to increase this to 250,000 in 2025. It is unclear how many Cybertrucks will be part of the first batch of deliveries or subsequent deliveries in early 2024.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts to the Cybertruck’s armor glass display malfunction during its 2019 unveiling. (Frederick J. Brown/AFP/via Getty Images)

during tesla earnings call In October, Musk said he wanted to “control expectations” about the Cybertruck, even though he believes it is “our best product yet.”

“I want to emphasize that there will be tremendous challenges in reaching mass production with the Cybertruck and then making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” Musk said. “It’s absolutely normal when you have a product with a lot of new technology, or for any new vehicle program, but especially for a product as different and advanced as the Cybertruck, you’re going to have problems out of proportion to how much new stuff you’re introducing.” Trying to find a solution on a larger scale.”

“It’s a great product, but financially it will take a year to 18 months for it to become a significant positive cash flow contributor – I don’t know. I wish there was a way to differentiate it, but this is my best Estimates,” he explained. “The demand is off the charts – we have over a million people who have reserved a car. So it’s not a demand issue, but we have to build it, and we need to build it at a price that people can afford – Very difficult things.”

