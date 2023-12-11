Tesla Cybertruck crash test rating status revealed by NHTSA, IIHS

Tesla conducted crash testing of the Cybertruck in-house, and because it was in compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards, the car could be delivered to customers. However, it does not have an official safety rating from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has no plans to test the vehicle.

However, there is an explanation for all this.

Cybertruck status with NHTSA

NHTSA does not “approve” new vehicles, but it does establish performance requirements that comply with the FMVSS. Manufacturers certify compliance with these standards when they conduct crash tests internally. Some vehicles are crash-tested directly by NHTSA, but the Cybertruck is not one of these vehicles. at least not yet.

According to a 2020 report consumer Reports“97 percent of all new vehicles sold are crash-test rated by one or both of the independent organizations.”

However, since the Cybertruck’s preliminary safety ratings have been added to the NHTSA database, they do not include any specific ratings in terms of crash ratings. The only ratings are the safety features, such as Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Crash Imminent Braking and Dynamic Brake Support, which all meet the performance criteria.

The Cybertruck is not mentioned in the 2024 list of vehicles to be included in the agency’s five-star safety rating tests.

This means the Cybertruck will not receive an official rating from NHTSA until the truck is tested directly by the agency, which has made its plans clear. Teslarati on Monday.

Cybertruck’s status with IIHS

The IIHS also has no plans to test the Cybertruck, the organization told us.

“Automakers conduct their own crash tests to ensure compliance with federal regulations and for internal purposes,” said Joe Young of the IIHS. “Even if [Cybertruck] Tested by the IIHS or for NHTSA’s NCAP program, it will still need to meet federal motor vehicle safety standards, which require certain crash testing standards.

The Cybertruck has done this, and the NHTSA and IIHS recommendations are more or less another sign of confidence for any vehicle tested. Tesla has recently received a five-star rating for its vehicles from NHTSA.

Young also said that the Cybertruck may be tested by the IIHS in the future. However, this decision will be made after assessing the “level of general consumer interest in the vehicle”. If it’s popular enough, the IIHS may test it.

Additionally, Tesla can reach out to IIHS and nominate the Cybertruck for testing:

“The testing enrollment process allows vehicle manufacturers to essentially reimburse us for the cost of the vehicle so that testing can be done more quickly than we could otherwise do. However, any situation will require availability of a vehicle,” Young said.

The IIHS also has a validation testing program, which allows automakers to submit in-house data and crash test results. Due to limited funding and time, IIHS cannot independently test every consumer vehicle on the market, so it uses OEM data to do so. The program is regularly audited to ensure accuracy.

However, Cybertruck is not able to be a part of the validation testing program at the moment. Young explained, “As a new model, the Cybertruck will not be eligible for this program in our driver-side small overlap test, and we do not accept validation data for our updated moderate overlap frontal crash test program. It’s possible that it may be eligible for a verification rating in one or more of our other tests, but that will be at the discretion of our crashworthiness team.

Source: www.teslarati.com