Tesla cuts the price of Model Y for a limited time

Tesla has reduced the price of the Model Y on its website, noting that the discount will only be available for the remainder of this month.

As of Saturday, Tesla posted a new message on the Model Y order configurator, saying Model Y RWD and Long Range AWD have been cut back through the end of February. Interestingly, the automaker also writes that “prices will increase by $1,000 or more” starting on the first day of next month.

“Pricing Update – Prices for the new Model Y RWD and Long Range AWD are now reduced for deliveries through February 29th,” Tesla writes on the Model Y configurator. “On March 1, prices will rise to $1,000 or more.”

The price cut cuts $1,000 for both the Model Y RWD and Long Range, although the price change does not apply to the Model Y Performance.

At the time of writing, the Tesla Model Y RWD starts at $42,990 before incentives, while the Model Y Long Range starts at $47,990. Model Y is currently the only order configurator that displays the “Pricing Updated” message.

Buyers in the US can also access a $7,500 federal tax credit, and unlike previous years, the money is available immediately upon purchase. Depending on where the buyer lives, they may also be able to receive additional tax credits, potentially reducing the purchase price significantly.

Tesla has been cutting prices in other markets recently, and the automaker has launched several incentives in North America over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, Tesla launched three notable perks for buyers who purchase by the end of the first quarter, including free transfers to both the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta and lifetime free Supercharging, as well as a $1,000 rebate on new Is included. -Vehicle purchases for initial Cybertruck reservation holders.

While Tesla often offers quarter-end and year-end incentives to help boost sales, some have noted that this is the first time the automaker has made such a move in the middle of a quarter:

