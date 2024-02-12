Tesla cuts Model Y prices in US to boost sales amid rising competition from China

Tesla has temporarily cut the prices of some of its Model Y cars in the US until the end of February, less than a month later electric vehicle manufacturer Model Y price cut in Germany.

Tesla reduced prices Its Model Y rear-wheel drive and Model Y Long Range have each increased by $1,000 to $42,990 and $47,990, respectively. The temporary price cut will last until February 29 and represents a 2.3% and 2% discount from the previous models’ respective prices.

According to its website, the EV-maker chose not to cut the prices of its Model Y Performance variant and other models.

Tesla said on its website that the reduced prices are for deliveries ordered by February 29, with prices increasing by $1,000 or more on March 1.

Tesla cut Model Y prices in Germany last month, after most EV-makers car production The Berlin-area factory was suspended due to a shortage of key components due to shipping disruption in the Red Sea.

The company had previously said it would halt production at the Berlin-area Gigafactory from January 29 to February 11.

In January, Tesla warned of “significantly lower” sales growth in 2024 as it focused on its production Next Generation EV Code-named “Redwood.”

The latest price cut is expected to further impact Tesla’s margins which were already hit due to the price war that started a year ago.

Tesla halted production in its Berlin-Brandenburg region due to a parts shortage due to the conflict in the Red Sea, which resulted in ships being diverted from the Suez Canal.

Tesla is preparing to reduce demand amid increasing competition with the increasing number of cheap EVs such as China’s BYD Which overtook Tesla as the world’s leading EV manufacturer in the last quarter of 2023.

Major American Automobile Manufacturers We grapple with the problem of balancing soft consumer demand for EVs with the development of next-generation EVs.

In the latest sign of declining EV demand, rental car firm Hertz said in January it was selling about 20,000 EVs from its U.S. fleet, including Teslas and gas-powered ones, due to higher expenses related to collisions and damage to EVs. Chose vehicles.

Tesla shares have fallen more than 22% so far in 2024 and are mostly flat over the past year, down about 0.6%.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Source: finance.yahoo.com