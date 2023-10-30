Tesla crisis bolsters appeal of top China EV maker BYD: Tech Watch

(Bloomberg) — BYD Co. is fast closing in on Tesla Inc. as the world’s biggest seller of pure electric vehicles, with rising profits underscoring its sales dominance despite growing competition at home.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed Chinese electric-vehicle firm have gained about 1% this month, outperforming Tesla’s 17% decline and the decline of other peers. While shares of Elon Musk’s company are still on track to more than double BYD this year, signs are pointing to more gains for the latter.

Traders have turned bullish on BYD, while analysts have raised their earnings estimates for the Chinese company to record highs since its initial quarterly report this month. BYD recorded all-time high sales despite increased competition and a widespread slowdown in China’s new-energy car sales. The company will report its third-quarter earnings after the close on Monday.

Earlier this month, Musk expressed a serious view on the global EV sector, saying that rising interest rates in the US have hurt its sales. Tesla’s results are also being affected by a months-long price war that it launched in an effort to boost demand. Analysts are lowering their earnings per share estimates for the US manufacturer at the same time the outlook for BYD is rising.

“BYD still looks like the safest bet against Tesla in the short term given its discipline in terms of balancing volume growth with profitability,” said Kevin Nett, head of Asian equities at Tocqueville Finance. “It also has growing exposure to hybrids, which is gaining market share in China and contributing to higher margins.”

BYD sold a record total of 822,094 vehicles, including hybrids, in the latest quarter, helping solidify its lead as China’s best-selling car brand. What is particularly surprising to industry observers is that BYD is making more money per vehicle, despite price competition.

Excluding the impact of the company’s electronics unit, profit per car rose 46% from the previous quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates. Analysts believe BYD could maintain its profitability next year due to higher sales of high-end vehicles as well as continued overseas expansion.

BYD is expected to begin deliveries of its high-end Yangwang U8 and Fang Cheng Bao Bao 5 in the fourth quarter, according to pundits at HSBC Holdings PLC. Outside China, BYD claims high share in countries including Brazil, although tax and political considerations have prevented it from entering the US passenger-car market.

The improving profit outlook has helped make BYD’s stock more attractive, bringing its forward earnings multiple down to about 18 times, compared to more than 50 times for Tesla. Recent options data also looks positive, as the volatility bias has shifted more towards the bullish side than a month ago.

While BYD is backed by Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale of shares from last year may reduce its share price. Other headwinds for stocks include an EU anti-subsidy investigation on EVs made in China.

“There is certainly a huge discount to the stock in China, but I don’t think it will be bad,” said Taylor Ogan, chief executive of hedge fund Snow Bull Capital. “Investors will wake up to BYD next year when its two high-end brands begin deliveries, and it will export significantly to new markets,” he said.

