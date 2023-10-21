Tesla continues to make unprecedented advances in technology that could revolutionize vehicle production: 'It's a Pro on steroids'

Tesla is no stranger to innovation, and even its existing technologies are not off limits to revolutionary improvements.

The company’s “gigapress” is already allowing cost reductions in the manufacturing of its Model Used to be.

But according to a Shanghai Securities News report summarized by Reuters, Tesla is now considering scaling up this technology to deliver entire underbody parts of its cars in one piece.

“Gigacasting” is achieved with a machine that presses molten aluminum into a mold, which is then cooled and released to create a fully formed car part.

World’s largest die casting machine pic.twitter.com/MegnFPKQfh – Tesla (@Tesla) 5 February 2021

According to Reuters, Tesla’s innovation in the largely achievable press and mold system came with the creation of an aluminum alloy that does not require the kind of heat treatment needed to strengthen the finished product.

Other electric car makers have taken notice, with Shanghai Securities News reporting via Reuters that Xpeng and Zeekar are considering adopting gigacasting into their own vehicle manufacturing processes.

Meanwhile, Toyota is also set to use gigacasting to manufacture components for the modular structure in its future electric car strategy.

Gigapressing, as part of Tesla’s “unboxed” manufacturing strategy to make cars more efficiently and cheaply, could help the brand build cars from the ground up in 18 to 24 months, sources told Reuters. Will require three to four years. ,

Terry Woychowski, president of American engineering company Caresoft Global, said that gigapressing could change the face of automotive manufacturing as we know it, even if the process is difficult.

“It’s a pro on steroids,” he said. “This has huge implications for the industry, but it is a very challenging task. Castings are very difficult to make, especially larger and more complex ones.”

Tesla wants to launch a small electric vehicle in the $25,000 price range, and gigacasting is key to achieving this.

At a Battery Day event in 2020, Tesla CEO Musk said that the development of such a vehicle would also depend on better battery technology.

Affordable electric cars will be a major advantage over zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study, with findings echoed by Green Car Reports, 52% of respondents said cost is the biggest concern for purchasing an electric vehicle.

Therefore, bringing an affordable EV to the market will encourage the removal of dirtier fuel-powered vehicles from the country’s roads.

Source: www.thecooldown.com