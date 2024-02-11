Tesla collapse has investors wondering if it's still great

(Bloomberg) — If you were making a list of the most important stocks on the market, Tesla Inc. would have to be on it. Or does it?

Most read from Bloomberg

It’s part of a growing debate on Wall Street, where shares of Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker are falling at the pace of the rest of the market — and the company is warning that things may not get better for some time. An original member of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks that have been driving the S&P 500 index to new heights, traders are now wondering whether the Tesla name belongs next to those other powerhouses.

After doubling last year, Tesla’s share price is down 22% by early 2024. Compare that to Nvidia Corp’s 46% surge or Meta Platform Inc’s 32% gain since the beginning of the year and it’s easy to see where the questions are coming from. In fact, this is the worst performance so far in the Magnificent Seven Index this year.

The problem for EV-makers is that six of those seven companies are benefiting from the growing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence technology. Even with Tesla’s decline, the group achieved a record 29.5% weighting in the S&P 500 last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But despite Musk’s efforts to position his company as an AI investment, the reality is that Tesla faces a unique set of challenges.

“Although Elon Musk would probably disagree, investors don’t view Tesla as an AI play like other Magnificent Seven stocks,” said Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. We have a very different background to Tesla. And others in Mag Seven – the trend of demand for Tesla products is decreasing, while it is increasing more for companies that are more involved with AI.

reduce outlook

At the root of this divide is the dim outlook for electric vehicles. Demand is expected to slow through 2024 and perhaps beyond, casting doubt on Tesla’s ability to grow at the rapid pace investors are accustomed to seeing.

About a third of analysts covering Tesla recommend the stock as a buy, while the rest of the analysts for the Magnificent Seven are on average 85%. Additionally, analysts have nearly halved their average 2024 profit estimate for Tesla over the past 12 months, while earnings expectations for others have risen or remained flat.

Cowen’s Jeffrey Osborne said, “The challenge is that Tesla has become a product company – Model Y, every other initiative is either not a meaningful contributor to revenues and earnings or is still a science project.” “Being a one-product company and mismanaging the timing of product cycles can lead to a period of pain, which is where we are right now until the next generation vehicle comes out next year or in 2026.”

The twin troubles of slowing EV demand and shaky AI credentials have made it hard for investors to swallow Tesla’s skyrocketing valuation. Despite this year’s selloff, the stock trades at more than 60 times forward earnings. The second most expensive Magnificent Seven stock is Nvidia Corp., which trades at about 36 times forward earnings, while the rest trade between the low twenties and low thirties.

“Over the course of the year, others at Mag Seven were able to show how AI was driving real, profitable business growth,” Brian Johnson, a former auto analyst at Barclays and founder of Metonic Advisors, said in an interview. “Tesla investors just got some random Optimus videos, Musk’s entry into Dojo was a moon shot and there’s another full-self-driving release that may be an improvement but is still a long way from robotaxi capability.”

In contrast, the rest of the mega-cap technology companies boast diverse and stable revenue streams, which in most cases translates to slightly slower growth, but also less volatile shares.

future bet

Tesla believers say the company’s unique position as the only profitable, large-scale, pure-play EV maker earns it a seat in the exclusive club. Even though demand is expected to decline in the near term, experts widely expect electric cars to eventually dominate the auto industry. For anyone willing to bet on that future, Tesla is still the only real game in town, which also explains its lofty market valuation and the all-or-nothing nature of the company’s stock price — up 50% in 2021. An increase of , a 65% decline in 2022, and then a 102% jump in 2023.

“I understand traders have a short-term negative stance on the stock,” said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. “But long-term investors are likely to be more positive, as no other EV manufacturer can profitably produce as many units as Tesla in the pure EV sector.”

Bullish Tesla investors also say the company’s revenue growth after 2024 is expected to exceed all the other Magnificent Seven except Nvidia Corp. Its earnings are also projected to bounce back in 2025 after falling this year, and will climb at a faster pace. Compared to most other mega-caps.

Still, Tesla’s heavy experience in the cyclical automotive industry makes it one of the Magnificent Seven, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding the technology of self-driving cars. Although Musk has often claimed that a future where so-called robotaxis would be common is not far off, most industry experts believe that is still years, if not decades, away.

“Tesla is one of the riskier companies we cover because the underlying business is cyclical and the autonomy quotient is binary,” said Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer at Spear Invest. “They will either crack the code on autonomy or it will take years before someone has a solution.”

–With assistance from Jeroen Wittenstein.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com