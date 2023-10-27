Tesla China raises price of Model Y Performance Edition, opening the way for Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng to pursue higher sales targets

Tesla has canceled discounts on the performance version of its Shanghai-made Model Y sport-utility vehicle (SUV), just 10 weeks after the US carmaker cut the price to lure mainland consumers.

The increase comes after Tesla reported a 32.8 percent month-on-month sales decline on the mainland in September.

Tesla China announced on its website that the car will be priced at 363,900 yuan (US$49,735) as of Friday, up 14,000 yuan from Thursday. On August 14, the company reduced the price by 14,000 yuan to 349,900 yuan.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

“The price change shows Tesla is shifting its focus from sales volume to profitability in China,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “The price cuts will ease pressure on some Chinese rivals like Nio and Xpeng.”

A truck transports new Tesla cars to its factory in Shanghai, China on May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters alt=A truck transports new Tesla cars to its factory in Shanghai, China on May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters>

Tesla did not explain the reason for the price increase and made no further changes to the price.

Grace Tao, Tesla’s head of communications and government affairs in China, said on Weibo in January that the company regularly adjusts the prices of its locally made vehicles based on production costs.

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Oct. 11 that Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 43,507 units to mainland customers in September, down 32.8 percent from a month earlier.

Currently, Tesla remains the leader in China’s premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, trailed by three top domestic start-ups – Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng – which all boast autonomous driving technology, sophisticated digital cockpits and high-quality intelligent Let’s assemble the EV. Display Batteries.

Tesla’s closest rival in mainland China, Beijing-based Li Auto, delivered a record 36,060 vehicles to customers in September, up 3.3 percent from the previous month.

A handful of SUVs, including Xpeng’s G6, Nio’s ES6 and Li Auto’s L7, are seen as rivals to Tesla’s Model Y.

Tesla launched the first strike in the EV price war in China last October. That was followed by another round of discounts in January, prompting dozens of rival EV makers and traditional makers to cut prices to maintain market share.

But the discounts failed to boost sales as budget-conscious consumers held back in anticipation of even deeper price cuts.

Tesla, led by American billionaire Elon Musk, started raising prices in May amid pent-up demand.

Analysts said China is the world’s largest EV market, accounting for 60 percent of the global total, and is expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to new launches and rebates.

The surge in sales between October and December will be enough for the country’s EV industry to meet its lofty full-year growth target of 8.5 million EV sales, according to three sales managers at car dealers in Shanghai. CPCA set the target after a slow start in the first quarter.

Strong players like BYD and Li Auto are likely to rewrite their monthly delivery records, he said.

CPCA data shows that China’s EV makers, including makers of petrol-guzzlers that are rushing to shift to EVs, delivered 4.44 million EVs to mainland Chinese customers from January to August, which There is an increase of 36 percent year-on-year.

This article originally appeared on the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please check out the SCMP app or visit SCMP’s Facebook Twitter Pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Limited. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Limited All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com