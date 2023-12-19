Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, which breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio has secured a $2.2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings, giving the Tesla challenger a long financial runway as it looks to make inroads in an increasingly competitive market.

The deal, which follows CYVN’s previous $1 billion investment in July, will give the Emirates-based firm a 20% shareholding in Nio (NIO), the Shanghai-based EV upstart said in a statement on Monday. CYVN will also be able to nominate two directors to Nio’s board.

“With an improved balance sheet, Nio is well-positioned to accelerate brand positioning, enhance sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investments in core technologies to navigate the intense competitive landscape,” said William Bin Lee, Founder and The Chief Executive Officer said. NIO in statement

Founded in 2014, loss-making Nio lags behind BYD (BYDDY) and Tesla (TSLA) in China’s fierce EV market.

Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai-based consulting firm Automobility, said the EV maker ranks 10th in China. He says that, like others, Nio had to reduce prices after Tesla started a price war last year.

After losing market share to competitors like BYD, Elon Musk’s company started cutting prices in China, the world’s largest EV market, in October 2022. This year it has repeatedly cut the prices of its China-made cars.

Tesla reported a decline in third-quarter earnings in October, which analysts attributed to price cuts impacting profit margins, although the company said it had success in reducing the cost of each vehicle.

Rousseau said Nio will benefit from the new investment because it is “stretching itself quite a bit” by doing several things at once: launching new products, expanding its battery swapping infrastructure and setting up showrooms in prime locations across China. to do.

“Plus, they’re trying to be global,” he said. “It requires much more capital than they can sell.”

Nio has been offering battery swapping for its vehicles since 2019. It now claims to be the world’s largest operator of battery swapping technology, having since performed over 32 million battery swaps at over 2,100 stations.

