Tesla CEO Elon Musk is 'unparalleled in talent' as an innovator, but 'then you see his tweets he's like a seventh grader': Ro Khanna

Representative. ro khanna (D-Calif.) recently lauded Elon MuskBut criticized the mogul’s controversial online behavior.

What happened: Khanna appreciated Tesla Inc. And x The owner was honored for his cutting-edge innovations in a recent conversation with The New York Times Magazine on Friday, Business Insider reports

Khanna cited Musk’s achievements in the fields of electric vehicles, rocket launches and Starlink, saying, “I’m still in touch with Elon, so here’s what I say: As an entrepreneur and innovator, he is unmatched in talent.” “

“The truth is, they thought about electric vehicles and worked on it. They figured out how to make rocket launches cheaper. They figured out how to bring Starlink into places of conflict.

“If you spend 15 minutes talking to him, you will realize his genius,” the congressman said.

“Then you see his tweets which is like a seventh grader. It’s a lot you can’t defend,” Khanna said.

Khanna urged Musk to recognize the role of government in supporting his ventures and called for a more balanced approach to unionization within Tesla.

Musk has been a controversial figure in the public eye since his acquisition of Twitter in July 2023 and changing its name to X.

why it matters: Musk’s online behavior has drawn criticism and backlash before. In November, he faced considerable backlash after a controversial post on X resulted in an adverse reaction from investors and advertisers. The controversy escalated to the point where Musk received criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

Despite apologizing for his posts at the New York Times DealBook forum later that month, Musk’s online actions continue to generate controversy and criticism, as highlighted by recent comments from Representative Khanna.

