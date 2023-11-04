Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls the company's new property a 'money-printing machine' – now it's ready to open ahead of schedule

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Elon Musk called Tesla’s lithium refinery a “money-printing machine” — and now, the system is ready to go live earlier than initially anticipated and its scope may even expand.

According to Electrek, the primary purpose of the plant is to produce lithium hydroxide that can be used in Tesla’s production of battery cells at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. A secondary goal is to demonstrate the power of Tesla’s affordable new processing system, which if successful could become an industry-wide standard, thus reshaping the electric vehicle industry.

In May, Musk said the plant would have the capacity to make enough lithium to support the production of about 1 million EVs annually. The company is investing $365 million in the plant and plans to hire about 165 full-time employees.

Tesla’s previous timeline estimate showed production would begin in 2025, with construction completing in 2024.

Now, it seems the schedule has moved forward, as Tesla senior operations manager Jason Bevan said production could begin as early as next year.

“We will begin turning over the assets, roughly in the first half of next year, and that will continue into the first half of next year,” Bevan said at a fair in the FEMA Dome on Del Mar College’s Windward Campus, according to KIIITV. Will remain.” , “They will start increasing production in the latter half of next year.”

Bevan also hinted at further investment in the facility. “We have assets that are suitable for future expansion, beyond these first two trains, so I think there is ample opportunity for further economic impact beyond the direct staff we employ,” he explained.

Tesla’s investments in new technologies like lithium processing should be a win for the environment, as any step toward streamlining the production and sales of EVs is a step toward reducing our collective carbon pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average gas-guzzling car produces more than 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year. On the other hand, EVs have substantially reduced emissions when it comes to pollution, so expanding our ability to drive them has a positive impact on the planet.

Source: www.thecooldown.com