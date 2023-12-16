Tesla Bull Adam Jonas Sees Elon Musk's EV Giant at the Center of Rapid AI Innovation - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morgan Stanley analyst and Tesla Inc tsla bull adam jonas The EV giant is leading a ‘potential Cambrian explosion of technology’ after unveiling the new generation Optimus bot earlier this week.

What happened: Tesla revealed its advanced humanoid robot—Gen 2 Optimus—in a video on X earlier this week. The Gen 2 Optimus can run 30% faster, is 22 pounds (10 kg) lighter, and has improved body control, including hands. This enables the bot to handle delicate objects like eggs with the added help of tactile sensation on its fingers.

As AI advances beyond physics, Jonas sees endless possibilities for Tesla. The line separating mobile devices and robots is beginning to blur, Jonas said, and Tesla cars, which collect data on roads to enable future self-driving, are probably just the beginning.

Whatever the robot’s task, Jonas said, it will require an entirely new range of technologies, from advanced materials and optical lenses to sophisticated micro-motors. “Tesla sits at the center of a potential Cambrian explosion of technology that ushers in a new morphological era,” he said, referring to the Cambrian time period, when a large number of different life forms appeared on Earth.

Jonas sees immense potential in this for Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer segment. Jonas said, “If Dojo can help cars ‘see’ and ‘reflect’ what other markets could it open up?”

The addressable market for these bots is huge, Jonas said, envisioning bots replacing the workforce around the world. He said the global labor market is worth about $30 trillion or about 30% of global GDP.

“When will Optimus ever match the dexterity of an 8 year old? And what does it really mean when that happens?” Jonas wondered out loud in the note.

Musk replied: Responding to Jonas’ note, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wrote, “I’m dying to build an Optimhouse.”

“Optimouse Rex, king of robot mice,” Musk wrote in another post, possibly joking.

why it matters: Tesla announced the humanoid Optimus two years ago, initially intended to perform unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks. It introduced the Bumblebee version of the bot in September 2022, and then the Gen 1 Optimus in March 2023. The new version comes after 9 months.

During Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call in July, Musk said bots would be able to do something useful in Tesla factories starting next year. The company is tracking external sales only after employing several bots in its factories. According to Musk’s previous estimate, this is expected to take 3-5 years.

