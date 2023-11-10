Tesla Bears Criticize David Sachs as ‘Rich Guy’ Who Spits on ‘Working Man’ After Entrepreneur Calls Biden’s Unionization Comments ‘Antiquated View of the Past’ – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

chairman Joe Biden On Thursday he said he supports unionization Tesla, Inc. TSLA and the Japanese auto giant Toyota, Inc. Addressing TM United Auto Workers Union in Belvidere, Illinois.

Silicon Valley entrepreneurs commenting on his statement david saxWho is also a friend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Said the president is trying to push businesses into “some archaic view of the past.”

What happened: The President’s comments were not surprising, Said Sacks while appearing on CNBC’s Last Call. “He definitely wants Tesla and Toyota and every other company in the world to unionize,” the venture capitalist said.

He added, “He’s probably the most union capture president we’ve ever had.”

Sachs also reminded that the White House had not invited Tesla to the EV summit it hosted. This insult was due to the fact that Tesla is not a union shop, he said, adding that the president chose to give companies like these credit for starting the EV revolution. General Motors Corporation GM. “This is absolutely stupid,” he said.

The reason Tesla has been so innovative, Sachs said, is its non-union nature, which allows its approach to be implemented more flexibly. “And so you really have to ask yourself whether the agenda that Biden is pushing here is actually going to make American business more competitive or whether it traps it in some archaic view of the past,” he Said.

Tesla Bear’s response: Tesla Bears share video clip of Sachs’ comments gordon johnson Told by “an ancient vision of the past”. Venture capitalism meant when the middle class could support their families through union jobs and wages. The GLJ Research analyst reported that based on data from Tesla’s 2022 proxy filing, Tesla employees earn an average of $34,084 per year.

In comparison, GM and Ford Motor Company, F employees make $120,000, he said.

“@DavidSax is just another ‘rich guy’ north of Richmond spitting on the working man,” Johnson said.

When one of the How the auto industry works.”

The analyst said Ford and GM will make cuts elsewhere, adding materials to offset additional labor costs. Automakers will add higher-margin software-based content to vehicles to offset wage increases, he said.

Tesla ended Thursday’s session down 5.46% at $209.98, according to Benzinga Pro data. This weakness was partly due to HSBC starting the stock with a lower rating and a $146 price target. GM and Ford fell 3.30% and 3.48%, respectively, before finishing at $26.65 and $9.70 respectively.

