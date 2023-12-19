Tesla Bears Ask Elon Musk If Production Capacity 'Much Exceeds' Organic Demand After Rumor Of Giga Berlin Idling - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. TSLA and other electric vehicle makers have been dealt a blow in Germany as the country’s coalition government decided to abruptly end the “environmental bonus” at the end of this week. The government had previously planned to phase out the subsidies by the end of the year in response to the budget crisis amid a difficult economic environment.

What happened: Against the backdrop of local media reports, Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant will be closed after December 22 and will not reopen until January 2, 2024. The closure could make it difficult for the company to impact its annual production of 1.8 million units. Year.

Following the German government’s announcement, Tesla offered to compensate buyers for the loss of government subsidies for new Model 3/Y orders starting from December 18–31. Germany’s environmental bonus was 4,500 euros ($4,917) for consumers and 2,250 euros for automakers.

See also: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

Is demand faltering? After the development, Tesla Bear and founder of GLJ Research gordon johnson Questions were raised regarding the demand for Tesla vehicles. Tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the bearish analyst asked, “Does this mean that without government help (or subsidies paid for by taxpayers), your current production capacity far exceeds organic demand?”

“Any help is greatly appreciated?” He added.

Germany is one of the biggest markets for Tesla in Europe and is also an export hub for the region. Any lack of demand in the region could put pressure on the company’s earnings, and the incentives the company is offering customers to pursue their EVs could lead to further decline in margins.

Tesla ended Monday’s session down 0.56% at $252.08, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See more of Benzinga’s Future of Mobility coverage follow this link,

Source: www.benzinga.com