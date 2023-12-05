Tesla and Rivian are redefining two major automotive concepts

While in different ways, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) both attempted to redefine two automotive concepts. Tesla challenged the design concept of the pickup with its Cybertruck, which officially took delivery last Thursday, while Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is redefining the concept of automotive retail with its upcoming flagship store. Tried to do.

Rivian is opening its flagship store in a historic theater

Scheduled for December 9, Rivian will open its first major retail location at the Rivian South Coast Theatre. Its first flagship store in Laguna Beach, California, marks a major milestone in Rivian’s expansion strategy. Located just 15 miles from Rivian’s Irvine headquarters, it will be the largest of its retail locations, spanning 11,000 square feet. By choosing a historic theater, Rivian made a bold move as it blended automotive retail with its commitment to connecting with communities, creating a unique experience that goes beyond traditional vehicle shopping.

Tesla finally brings Cybertruck to reality

Last Thursday, Tesla finally started deliveries of its much-delayed electric pickup and hence, entered one of the most lucrative automotive segments. Unlike pickups from General Motors (NYSE: GM ) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F ), Tesla brought stainless steel and sharp angles into the design equation.

2023 goes down in history as the year of the electric pickup

Rivian was the first automaker to bring the world’s first electric pickup to the road, but the Rivian R1T has now got company. The Cybertruck of the future promises to shake up the pickup world. Furthermore, even though pickup sales have slowed, they are still growing more than the overall automotive market. In the first nine months of 2023, Kelley Blue Book reported that the electric version of the Ford F-150, codenamed the Lightning, grew by 40% and sold more than 12,000 vehicles, while the Rivian pickup grew by 28%. There was an increase, which was even more. 14,000 electric pickups were sold.

A future seems to be coming near where Tesla is being challenged

Despite the price drops Tesla introduced this year, Tesla vehicles remain expensive, which is why General Motors (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra believes the traditional automaker has a decade to go. There is a chance to overtake the EV king in sales volume by mid-year as GM will be introducing more EV models at lower prices. Tesla still doesn’t have low-cost models, although Elon Musk has talked about affordable EVs on several occasions. GM has committed to spending up to $50 billion to do so and aims to sell 1 million EVs in North America by 2025, which would put it on par with Tesla’s projected volume. While Tesla is hoping the Cybertruck will help rekindle its EV spark, it seems likely that electric pickups will play a key role as the EV revolution progresses.

