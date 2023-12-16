Tesla Adjusts Foundation Series Cybertruck Delivery Timeline: New Cyberbeast Orders Expected After Mid-2024 - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA delayed its timeline for delivery of the Cybertruck Foundation series.

What happened: While the estimated delivery time for new orders of the Cyberbeast is now mid-2024, that for the all-wheel drive (AWD) version is January-March 2024. The change was first flagged by Tesla investors and enthusiasts. Sawyer Merritt On X.

Tesla began deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck last month on November 30 by handing it over to a handful of customers at its Gigafactory in Texas. It is available in three variants, namely rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and premium Cyberbeast.

Meanwhile, the ‘Foundation’ series Cybertruck will be fully optional and will include limited-edition laser etched badging, all-terrain tires, full self-driving capability, and charging equipment with PowerShare home backup hardware, among other features.

why it matters: CEO of the company Elon Musk has previously flagged the difficulties of scaling up production of the Cybertruck.

During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call, Musk indicated that the company plans to deliver about 250,000 Cybertrucks a year in the future. However, he cautioned that this target would not be achieved next year.

Musk cited difficulties in scaling up production due to the vehicle’s new design, saying, “I think we’ll probably get to it sometime in 2025. That’s my best guess.”

Musk said the company has dug its own grave with the Cybertruck.

He said, “Special products that come out once in a long time are incredibly difficult to bring to market, to reach volume, to prosper. This is fundamental to the nature of innovation.”

See more of Benzinga’s Future of Mobility coverage follow this link,

Read further: ‘Weird:’ Elon Musk reacts to Univision claiming copyright on Tesla’s Gen 2 Optimus video on YouTube

Photo Courtesy: Tesla

Source: www.benzinga.com