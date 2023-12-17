Tesla: 3 things that define the automaker's big year

You can’t say it was an eventful year for Tesla (TSLA). A lot has happened, both good and bad, making for an interesting 2023 for the brand, to say the least – and setting up an interesting 2024 for the EV giant. (And that doesn’t even include CEO Elon Musk’s various outside efforts and his, shall we say, incomplete statements on X.)

Although investors have enjoyed a massive 100% return on the stock so far this year, future returns are not certain – and heavily traded (and shorted) Tesla stock has experienced massive fluctuations throughout the year. It happens. Look for a 15% decline since the stock hit a 52-week high in July.

With that said, let’s take a look at the top three things impacting Tesla and its stock this year — and what 2024 could hold for investors.

Price cuts send industry into turmoil – and Tesla’s margins, too

Tesla Model Y vehicles go on sale at a Tesla car dealership in Austin, Texas on May 31, 2023. Tesla’s Model Y has become the world’s best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell via Getty Images)

After a round of deep price cuts in the important market of China (and thereby chaos for early customers there), analysts and potential buyers were waiting for the discounts to extend. And they did.

In addition to cutting the prices of the Model 3 and Model Reduction Act’s EV tax credit ($55K for sedans, $80K for SUVs and trucks).

For example, Tesla’s Model Y Long Range started the year at $65,990; The price on Tesla’s website is currently $48,990 – a reduction of approximately 26%. The Model 3 RWD sedan dropped 17% from $46,990 to $38,990. Ford and other EV makers in the US cut prices in response to Tesla’s steep price cuts.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the cuts are “the right medicine at the right time.” But Tesla’s move to gain more ground in the EV battlefield and increase volumes has hurt margins.

“Tesla lowered prices at the beginning of the year. They didn’t really get much out of it; I would say it stopped the bleeding,” Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund, told Yahoo Finance. Black, whose Future Fund lists Tesla as its second-largest position, didn’t think cutting prices was a smart move, and has advocated advertising to boost sales in the past. With the price cuts, Tesla’s gross margin fell from a high of 25.1% in the third quarter of 2022 to about 18% in the third quarter of this year.

“On the other hand, [Tesla’s] Volume is going to be around 40% for the year [higher] From where they were a year ago. Investors will see price cuts stopping, and then you’ll see gross margin erosion in the third or fourth quarter,” he said.

Tesla and Ford’s charging deal is shocking

Ford joins the club: Tesla charging station in California. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo, File) (Associated Press)

On the eve of Memorial Day weekend, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced that he will be joining forces with Tesla CEO Elon Musk twitter space discussionWhere the two will talk about “accelerating EV adoption” and make an announcement.

This announcement turned out to be big: Starting next year, Ford EVs will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America through a Tesla-supplied adapter. Then starting in 2025, all new Ford EVs will be shipped with Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging connector, as opposed to the CCS standard that most other EV automakers are using.

Other people also knelt down. Stunned GM reversed its stance and signed its own charging deal with Tesla a week later. Soon, companies like BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Toyota signed their respective deals to join the country’s largest supercharger network.

“The main benefit for Tesla is that it helps increase Supercharger revenue (and usage). It has low capital and stable revenue compared to cars, and by opening it up to non-Tesla vehicles it effectively makes a Turns into a standalone business unit,” Guidehouse Energy analyst Mike Austin told Yahoo Finance at the time.

“Tesla is not just a car company, it’s an energy provider, and as such, the more customers it has the better,” EV charging expert and “State of Charge” host Tom Mologhany told Yahoo Finance. “As long as Tesla continues to install Superchargers, the Supercharger experience will remain the best charging experience in the industry, even as other OEMs join in.”

“I think it’s good for other [automakers] And Tesla, too.” Future Fund’s Black claimed that despite opening up the network, the streamlined experience and ubiquity of Superchargers on US roads will be a competitive advantage for Tesla. “Once you’re inside the supercharger [station]The long term bet is that the next EV they are going to buy will be a Tesla.

Cybertruck launch finally happens

Better late than never: The Tesla Cybertruck on display during its soft launch over Thanksgiving weekend at the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, MD (mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX) (mpi34/MediaPunch/IPx)

Following its debut four years ago, Tesla finally delivered its first Cybertruck to long-awaited customers in late November. While obstacles like the pandemic and supply chain issues hurt Tesla’s Cybertruck production process, the fact that it reached production was a small miracle, according to CEO Elon Musk, though the road ahead is not without bumps.

On Tesla’s Q3 conference call, Musk said it would take a year to 18 months for the Cybertruck to become cash-flow positive and by 2025 he expected a production rate of 250,000 units per year. Musk said Tesla would face “huge challenges” in reaching mass production of the Cybertruck.

Gary Black sees the Cybertruck’s arrival as a big catalyst for Tesla’s business and stock – despite the near-term issues.

“The Cybertruck is huge – the last time we saw this level of innovation was when they launched the Model Y and it created a halo effect for the entire Tesla franchise,” Black said. “You saw volumes jump in 2021 after the Model Y came out – up 87% after growing 37% last year. This time you will get to see the same halo effect; “People are standing in line to get into stores, they can’t get a Cybertruck unless you order it four years in advance.”

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas was also impressed.

“Overall, we are still confident that this vehicle will change the streets – exciting some, repelling others,” Gianarikas wrote in a note to investors after the event. “As for some speculation that the Cybertruck will mirror technology failures like the Microsoft Zune, Apple Newton, or Google Glasses…no. think again. We think this car will sell – especially relative to our estimate of 200k units in 2025 and 500k units in 2027.

Black also believes the Cybertruck’s eventual ramp-up will boost Tesla’s bottom line due to higher profitability.

“The Cybertruck is priced higher than the rest of the Tesla franchise,” says Black. “You won’t see a lot of Cybertrucks being delivered in 2023; We’re expecting maybe a million in 2024. Once you get to 2025, 2026, then you will start seeing margin growth because of Cybertruck. [sales climbing],

2024?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sits in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China on May 31, 2023. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters) (Reuters/Reuters)

With another year in the books, investors and Tesla fans are wondering what 2024 will hold for them. While this is by no means a fortune teller or someone with a crystal ball, Black says there are a few things to keep an eye on.

Black has already mentioned the gross margin impact and potential bottoming, which some analysts believe has already happened. Black says keep an eye on 2024, when that gross margin will increase from about 16% to 17%, and change next year. And certainly they’ve taken note of the “halo effect” that the Cybertruck will generate for Tesla’s other vehicles.

But there is more. Black believes Tesla will reveal more details about its next-generation car, and will be a game changer. “For me, a $25,000 vehicle, this is where Tesla can get to 5 million units,” he said. “You’re going into the ‘mass market’ market. Tesla is seen as a luxury brand; Everybody wants it, and if they buy it inside the US they’ll get a $7,500 credit for it.” Black believes the impact of the federal EV tax credit could make this Tesla next-generation vehicle ubiquitous .

Finally, if the central bank’s 2024 projections for interest rates hold, Fed Chairman Jay Powell and the FOMC are going to provide a huge boost for Tesla.

“We saw the Fed pivot, for lack of a better word; They’re going to start lowering rates in the spring. We can see this from the dot plot; This helps long-term growth stocks the most, meaning high P/E stocks, where earnings and cash flows are due a few years out. You’re discounting earnings at a lower rate – that helps Tesla.”

Last but not least, the CEO is Elon Musk. A man with immense vision and enthusiasm, he pushes his engineers and staff to the limit, achieving huge profits in what many consider the most advanced EV on the planet.

But she has a way, to say the least, of putting her foot in her mouth – and tarnishing her companies based on her appearance.

Black believes Musk’s comments have caused Tesla’s brand to suffer this year. And even Tesla bulls like him have to acknowledge the collateral damage Musk has done to Tesla.

“This doesn’t help the Tesla brand. Whether we like it or not,” Black said. “Musk is part of the Tesla brand. He’s one of the few CEOs who, when people think of the brand, they also think of the CEO.”

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

