Tescos Energy Navigation Remains a Buy After Third-Quarter Earnings in Red-Hot Tanker Market (NYSE:TNP)

A few days ago, Tescos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), also known simply as TEN, reported its Q3-2023 earnings. The results were in line with market expectations and the company reported a net profit of 83 cents per share. In this article, I will provide an overview of TEN’s third quarter earnings and explain why I believe the company is still worth a buy recommendation. Indeed, oil tanker rates – the main driver of TEN cash flow – are expected to remain at high levels, ensuring profitability and good performance.

The stock is currently trading at $19.5/share, which equates to a market capitalization of $580 million. Since the beginning of the year, TEN has increased in value by approximately 24% and the 52-week high value reached $24.5 on March 2023. 52- The week’s lowest level was reached at $15.3/share in January 2023. Currently, the stock is trading at around +4% since I wrote my last article about TEN.

Q3-2023 results

As mentioned earlier, third-quarter earnings were in line with analysts’ expectations. Revenue for the quarter declined 17% year-over-year, from $224M to $187M, due to two separate dynamics. On the one hand, the average Q3 TCE day rate fell by 2%, from $32.0k/day in Q3-2022 to $31.3k/day in the last quarter, on the other hand, a decline of 9% year-on-year. % of total operating days, from 5,678 days in Q3-2022 to 5,138 days in Q3-2023. The decline in total operating days is explained by the reduced number of ships in operation: from 65 ships in 2022 to 58 in 2023.

If we compare Q3 revenue with the previous quarter (Q2-2023), one can see that revenue is still down about 16%, but, in this case, the main decline driver is the increase in TCE rates to $38.3k/ Decline is indicated by. $31.3k/day in Q2-2023.

Looking at operating expenses, total OpEx was down 14% year-on-year ($133M), primarily due to lower travel expense (-35% year-on-year or -$19M) and lower charter fare expense (-32% year-on-year) . or -$3M).

Overall, EBIT was positive at $53M, down 21% year-over-year and 36% quarter-on-quarter. Net income dynamics are similar, positive at $31 million, and down 39% year-on-year and 50% q-o-q.

For Q3 results, the company provided a synthetic cash flow statement, from which we can understand that cash flow from operations generated in the first nine months of the year was $303M, driven by net income. Cash flow from investing was negative at -$54M while cash flow from financing was negative at -$165M.

Overall, net debt is $1.16 billion, down 8% year-over-year.

Tsakos Fleet Development Program

Taking advantage of the strong demand for second-hand ships, TEN has launched a fleet development program whereby 8 first generation ships were sold, and 8 new generation ships were ordered.

In September and October 2023, the first two (of four) LNG-powered Aframax tankers were received and immediately began operations. Below, it is possible to see the schedule of the next new ship deliveries.

Market Outlook and Why I Believe Tscos is a Buy

The tanker market is undergoing unprecedented structural health which will support TEN in generating strong FCF which can be used to reduce leverage and remunerate shareholders in addition to supporting stock price growth.

Tanker day rates are mostly determined by the imbalance between demand and supply of oil tankers: the greater the gap between demand and supply, the higher the rates.

Currently, demand and supply are far apart and are likely to remain so for the next quarters.

On the one hand, demand for oil by countries such as China and India is expected to increase: the IEA estimates a potential 1 million oil barrels of additional demand for 2024. This increase in demand is coming from countries that are net importers of oil and will have to be met by net exporters such as the United States or West African countries: in other words, this means more demand for oil and a longer average price. Demand for oil tankers will also increase due to travel. Moreover, oil supply is also important for the European Union which is no longer importing oil through pipes from Russia but is now supplying oil through tankers from the United States, Africa and the Middle East.

In terms of oil tanker availability, the increase has not kept pace with demand growth. Order books are at historically low levels with approximately 350 new tankers expected to enter fleets worldwide over the next three years and approximately 2,000 new vessels to be produced over the next 15 years. However, over the same time period, approximately 5,300 ships are expected to cease operation due to their age and environmental requirements.

Therefore, I believe the oil tanker demand/supply imbalance will persist for the next years.

Focusing on the short term, oil tanker rates for Q4-2023 are on the rise again and are expected to be significantly higher than Q3-2023, according to multiple business reports.

Analysts’ view

Since TEN’s trading volume is not very high, the stock is currently covered by only one equity analyst, who, however, has a very positive view of the company. They have a “Strong Buy” rating, and a target price of $28/share, which is about 42% above the current price.

relative valuation

To understand TEN’s potential valuation, I conducted a relative assessment using the peers highlighted in the table below.

Then, for each peer, I calculated the normalized EPS and plotted it against the current stock price. The table below shows the results. As one can see, the TEN is below the regression lines (R squared of 0.77), which means the stock is undervalued compared to competitors. Using the regression line formula and TEN’s normalized earnings, I calculate a potential target price of $35.6/share, which represents an 81% upside compared to the current stock price. Obviously, this is a very high potential stock price increase that can only be realized in the theoretical optimal case. Assuming only 50% of the potential $16/share increase in price ($35.6 minus current price), then the new target price would be $27.6/share with a potential upside of 41%.

risk

Investing in oil tanker companies can yield high returns but investors should always be aware of the potential risks that may not arise directly in this business.

The first risk that comes to my mind is a possible fall in tanker rates and subsequent decline in the company’s profitability. However, I believe this scenario is quite unrealistic as it would require a significant decline in oil demand and additional availability of tankers.

Other risks that should be considered are environmental risks associated with potential damage due to ship leakage incidents or the risk of piracy (ie: hijacking). However, these risks are covered by appropriate insurance contracts that minimize the potential financial damage associated with the event.

conclusion

Overall, I believe TEN is a buy. The company has a good balance sheet and is reducing its debt. The oil tanker market dynamics are favorable and are likely to remain so for the next quarters, ensuring that companies like TEN will generate higher cash flows. Furthermore, relative valuation shows that TEN is currently undervalued compared to peers. New long-haul trade routes, very low orderbooks and a lack of shipyard capacity for new ships will support TEN’s growth.

