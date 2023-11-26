Terry Venables dies at 80: Former Barcelona stars remember 'innovator', 'revolutionary' and 'great showman' who 'transformed the team' after Diego Maradona's departure

Several former Barcelona players have paid tribute to Terry Venables following the news of their former coach’s death on Sunday.

Venables died on Saturday after a long illness and tributes are being paid to the former England manager, his family said in a statement.

Gary Lineker, who was signed by Venables to play for Barcelona in 1985, led those tributes with a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

The former England striker called Venables “the best, most innovative coach I have had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.”

And in Spain, several other former Barcelona players remembered Venables following the news on Sunday.

Victor Munoz, who won La Liga under Venables at Barça in 1984/85, said: “He was an innovator in football concepts like pressing the opponent, which really surprised [people] “When he arrived at Barça in La Liga and after a drought he led us to that title.”

I remember, Terry, I still remember. Gran estratega y, en el apartado personal, un insperado showman. ¡¡A spirited jugar y convivir en el historico camino de nuestro pic.twitter.com/5DOP0AE0QQ26 November 2023

And he added: “He was a warm and happy man whom I met years later outside football, sometimes in England. It’s a very sad day for football and Barça. He came with his ideas and Were able to implement them.” By having the right players for it.

“It was not an easy phase for them because they chose British players who were not well adapted to the league at that time because football was not so global.

“They changed the team after the team left [Diego] About Maradona and the European Cup final It was a shame that we lost against Steaua in Seville [Bucharest]Which was very difficult to handle due to the circumstances. rest in peace.”

Barça lost to Steaua on penalties after a 0–0 draw in Seville and defender Migueli was also part of that team.

He said, “He was a friend with whom we had frequent conversations on correcting doubts about football.” “Venables also confided in me. We felt comfortable. It’s a huge shame. My condolences to his family.”

And the former defender added: “He was a revolutionary at the time. It allowed us to win the league. He was an honest coach with innovative ideas who knew how to breathe fresh air into the team, who loved to work on tactics. Were there and used to bring.” under a pressure [style] Which was important.”

Regarding his personality, she said, “He was charismatic. And always joking.”

Lobo Carrasco, a Barça winger under Venables, said: “It’s a shame. An unforgettable man and coach, who for the first time brought to Spain high pressing and a defensive system that forced our opponents into a funnel and the center -Pulled towards the back.

“I enjoyed the attack a lot. I had a good relationship with him. He was charismatic and fun, he had a good character and he loved to sing. He transmitted good vibes in the dressing room.

“He was very intelligent. He spoke to the press in English to give him time to think about his answers.”

And in an emotional tweet he said: “The lights went out but [you are] always in [our] Memory, Terry. A great strategist and an unpredictable showman in person. It is a pleasure to play and live together on the historical path of our FC Barcelona.”

Captain José Ramón Alexanco, who was Barça captain under Venables, said: “Terry was a very positive person, a happy person. He implemented a different kind of football with a lot of pressure and a lot of work on the physical aspect. Did .

“I had a lot of contact with him and he wasn’t afraid of anything. The only thing that was missing was the icing on the European cupcake.”

And he added, “I scored a lot of goals as per the strategy and that gave me a boost.”

Left-back Julio Alberto said goodbye to his “friend” with a post on Instagram and later told Mundo Deportivo: “How I feel his loss, how I loved that man, how I enjoyed and How he bothered me.

“I’ve just opened my phone and I’ve had so many messages from people talking about Terry. It’s such a sad thing. My deepest condolences to his family.”

