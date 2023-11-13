Terrifying photos show huge but never-ending California city

By Ann Schmidt and Laura Parnaby for DailyMail.com 23:54 12 Nov 2023, updated 00:42 13 Nov 2023

California City is the third largest California city with a size of 203 square miles.

However, it has one of the smallest populations with only 15,000 people.

Aerial photos show a vast network of roads built through sand

Terrifying photos have revealed what remains of a planned Golden State metropolis called California City that never came to fruition.

The ghost town was laid out at 203 square miles and would have been California’s third-largest city after L.A. and San Diego, but 65 years later it remains largely barren.

Aerial photos show a vast network of roads built through the Mojave Desert, intended for suburbs that were never built.

Today only 15,000 people live in the California city – primarily retirees and employees of nearby Edwards Air Force Base – a mere fraction of the 400,000 citizens developers had hoped to attract when construction began in the late fifties.

It comes as a billionaire group plans to build a utopian ‘walkable and green’ city in Solano County to rival San Francisco, echoing the doomed project.

Terrifying photos have revealed what remains of a huge new California city that never came into existence. The ghost town was supposed to be the Golden State’s third-largest city based on its 203-square-foot area, but 65 years after it was built Went. Once a thriving metropolis, it is still largely barren, California City is still the state’s third-largest metropolis in terms of area – but it is home to only a fraction of the intended population, with about 15,000 residents.

The city of California, located 100 miles northeast of L.A. in Kern County in the Antelope Valley, consists mostly of streets with names but no homes.

Lincoln Boulevard, Rutgers Road and Aristotle Drive are among the creosotes and bushes, but they remain raw.

When Wasteland was purchased by Nathan Mendelsohn in 1958 it was intended to compete with LA.

The Columbia University professor turned real estate developer mapped and carved out streets and neighborhoods where he hoped people would buy lots to build homes and businesses amid California’s population boom.

Streets were named after cars, such as Cadillac Boulevard, Chrysler Drive and Dodge Street, or universities, such as Stanford Avenue, Columbia Road and Georgetown Street.

The city even intended to create a 160-acre ‘Central Park’ similar to Manhattan.

Although Mendelsohn sold more than 52,000 lots, according to Business Insider, some of those buyers developed their own properties.

By the 1970s, only 1,300 people lived in the California city and even now the city has not reached the population Mendelsohn expected or hoped for, and there are still 118,000 acres of undeveloped land.

The residents of the ghost town mostly live near the park. Most of the roads remain unpaved.

The city has its own school district and public bus service, but no grocery stores or hotels, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Most people who live in the California city work at Edwards Air Force Base or a nearby prison.

Photographer Noritaka Minami was interested in the planned, but underdeveloped city for photographs he was exhibiting with the Aperture Foundation.

When this wasteland was purchased by Nathan Mendelsohn in 1958, it was intended to rival LA. Aerial photos show a vast network of roads built through the Mojave Desert, intended for suburbs that were never built. Most people living in the California city work in Edwards. Air force base or any nearby prison

‘The fact that these desert roads remain mostly empty to this day should raise the question of whether the water-rich wonderland proposed by Mendelssohn was actually realistic or could ever be sustainable in an environment like the Mojave Desert,’ Minami told the company. ‘ design.

Professor Shannon Starkey, who has researched the city for years, said it was estimated to hold 400,000 in its optimistic early days.

‘For lack of a better description, [developers] “It really understood and presented the city of California as an alternative and potentially competitive city with Los Angeles,” the associate professor of architecture at the University of San Diego told SFGate.

Starkey said the city took about a year to design, with planners envisioning a downtown center that could accommodate 100,000 people, and six satellite suburbs that could accommodate 30,000 to 50,000 residents each.

It will also include a golf course and a central park with an artificial lake. The photographs show that at least both these aspects have been built.

To celebrate the park’s opening, Mendelsohn flew over the lake in a helicopter and dropped 10 gallons of water from New York City’s Central Park to christen the new site.

But the plans failed when the anticipated ‘land race’ – new residents buying up lots to settle in the new metropolis – never happened.

The California town is located 100 miles northeast of L.A. in Kern County in the Antelope Valley, consisting mostly of streets that have names but no homes. The city took about a year to design, with planners envisioning a downtown center that could accommodate 100,000 people, and six satellite suburbs. Plans for a city of between 30,000 and 50,000 residents collapsed when the anticipated ‘land race’ – new residents buying up lots to settle in the new metropolis – never happened.

And things went from bad to worse in the 1970s when people who bought the land sued the owners, claiming they sold it at an inflated price.

The owners were hit with a civil penalty by the Federal Trade Commission for false advertising, requiring them to refund $4 million to more than 14,000 customers.

Today the desert metropolis is home to its largest population ever, about 15,000 people, including retirees and workers at nearby Edwards Air Force Base and mines in the neighboring city of Mojave.

Meanwhile, in Solano County, Silicon Valley investors, who have bought huge amounts of land, say they now have all the acres needed to build a new ‘walkable and green’ utopian city.

Flannery Associates LLC has spent more than $800 million over several years purchasing areas around Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, for a project dubbed ‘California Forever’.

The group’s billionaires, whose identity was finally revealed in late August, acquired about 814 acres more in October, meaning they now own more than 53,000 acres in the region.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk